Hancock Whitney Offers $200K in Grants for Nonprofits

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – For the eighth consecutive year, Hancock Whitney, in partnership with the Greater New Orleans Foundation, is now accepting competitive grant applications from eligible non-profit organizations whose missions address food insecurity, workforce development, youth programs (non-sports), or whose core teams are supported by AmeriCorps volunteers across the five Gulf Coast states the financial institution serves.

Eligible Organizations include the following:

Food Banks

Workforce readiness agencies, job training programs

Afterschool programs, youth mentorship programs

Organizations participating in AmeriCorps

The bank and foundation encourage organizations serving underserved and low-to-moderate income (LMI) communities to apply. Funding for the 2025 Hancock Whitney Opportunity Grants is part of Hancock Whitney’s Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) program.

The application deadline is October 29, 2025.

“Every day, community nonprofits step in where they’re needed most by feeding families, training workers, mentoring youth, and inspiring service. Their impact is immeasurable. That’s why we’re committed to investing in their missions through grant support and development opportunities, helping them continue their vital work across our communities,” said Hancock Whitney Senior Vice-President, Director, Community & Development, Ashley Aubrey Harrison.

The Greater New Orleans Foundation manages the grant application process. Hancock Whitney reviews applications and awards grants to qualifying nonprofits according to a competitive assessment that measures overall community impact.

“Strong nonprofits make strong communities. We are honored to partner with Hancock Whitney to support the Opportunity Grant program, helping organizations build the skills, systems, and stability they need to keep serving our region for the long term,” said Andy Kopplin, President & CEO of the Greater New Orleans Foundation. “By investing in the capacity and sustainability of groups tackling food insecurity, workforce development, and youth opportunity, we’re ensuring that the solutions to our community’s greatest challenges are led by those closest to the work.”

Hancock Whitney supports 501(c)(3) organizations serving 34 assessment areas in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Last year, 18 nonprofits in five states earned Hancock Whitney competitive grants.

How to Apply

Now through October 29, 2025, eligible 501(c)(3) organizations located in one of Hancock Whitney’s 34 assessment areas may apply digitally for competitive grants of up to $25,000 through the Greater New Orleans Foundation online application portal by visiting www.gnof.org/program/hancock-whitney-opportunity-grant/.

All applications are due via the online portal no later than Wednesday, October 29, 2025. The Greater New Orleans Foundation will only accept applications submitted electronically. Applications received after the deadline will be ineligible for review.

The application process requires a tax identification number and includes a review for current standing with the Internal Revenue Service. By submitting a proposal, non-profit organizations consent to sharing their application, financial information, and other details related to their application with Hancock Whitney and the Greater New Orleans Foundation. Application documents are stored electronically.

Learn Before Applying

The Greater New Orleans Foundation technology partner, Foundant, created a brief tutorial for applicants HERE. Hancock Whitney and the Foundation strongly encourage all applicants to watch this video before beginning a new application to better understand the application process.

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; and mortgage services. The company also operates combined loan and deposit production offices in the greater metropolitan areas of Nashville, Tennessee, and Atlanta, Georgia. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

About the Greater New Orleans Foundation

With roots extending 100 years, the Greater New Orleans Foundation connects generous people to the causes that spark their passion. As one of the most trusted philanthropic organizations in the region, we work every day to drive positive impact through philanthropy, leadership and action in our thirteen-parish region. In addition to grantmaking, we convene people, resources, and ideas to create intelligent strategies and solutions to meet our region’s greatest challenges. We are proud to serve as a vocal civic leader with our partners to ensure a vibrant, sustainable, and just region for all. Learn more at www.gnof.org.