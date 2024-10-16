Hancock Whitney Offers $200K in Grants for Homebuyer Programs, Rehab & Disaster Mitigation

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – For the seventh consecutive year, Hancock Whitney, in partnership with the Greater New Orleans Foundation, is now accepting competitive grant applications from eligible non-profit organizations that promote first-time homebuyer programs; nonprofit developers who provide home rehabilitation, renovations and repairs; and organizations that provide access to disaster mitigation renovation efforts, such as fortified roof program participation and green building programs across the five Gulf Coast states the financial institution serves.

The bank and foundation encourage organizations serving underserved and low-to-moderate income (LMI) communities to apply. Funding for the 2024 Hancock Whitney Opportunity Grants ispart of Hancock Whitney’s Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) program.

The application deadline is Nov. 6, 2024.

“Your house is likely to be the largest purchase you ever make, and as such, this year, we’d like to honor organizations that assist new homeowners with navigating their program options and development organizations that help existing homeowners protect, renovate andstrengthen their homes, a vital task that has become increasingly prevalent with homeowners across the Gulf South,” said Hancock Whitney Vice- President, Community Development Programs, Ashley Aubrey Harrison.

The Greater New Orleans Foundation manages the grant application process. Hancock Whitney reviews applications and awards grants to qualifying nonprofits according to a competitiveassessment that measures overall community impact.

“We’re proud to once again partner with Hancock Whitney as we work together to make impactful grants throughout our region and across the Gulf South,” said Andy Kopplin, President & CEO ofthe Greater New

Orleans Foundation. “At The Greater New Orleans Foundation, we are proud to work with greatcompanies like Hancock Whitney to advance their charitable giving, and we look forward to seeing the positive impacts that this year’s grantees will be able to make with Hancock Whitney’s support.”

Hancock Whitney supports 501(c)(3) organizations serving 31 Metropolitan Statistical Areas(MSAs) and non- MSAs in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Last year, 25 nonprofits in five states earned Hancock Whitney competitive grants.

Now through Nov. 6, 2024, eligible 501(c)(3) organizations located in one of Hancock Whitney’s 31 assessment areas may apply digitally for competitive grants of up to $25,000 throughthe Greater New Orleans Foundation online application portal by visiting www.gnof.org/program/hancock-whitney-opportunity-grant/.

All applications are due via the online portal no later than Nov. 6, 2024. The Greater New Orleans Foundation will only accept applications submitted electronically. Applications receivedafter the deadline will be ineligible for review.

The application process requires a tax identification number and includes a review for current standing with the Internal Revenue Service. By submitting a proposal, non-profit organizations consent to sharing their application, financial information, and other details related to theirapplication with Hancock Whitney and the Greater New Orleans Foundation. Application documents are stored electronically.

GNO’s technology partner, Foundant, created a brief tutorial for applicants at https://support.foundant.com/hc/en-us/articles/4479853059991-GLM-Applicant-Tutorial. Hancock Whitney and the Foundation strongly encourage all applicants to watch this video before beginning a new application to better understand the application process.