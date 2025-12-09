Hancock Whitney Launches Financial Education Platform

GULFPORT, Ms. (press release) — Hancock Whitney is expanding its services with a new financial education platform designed to help children and teens develop money-management skills.

Hancock Whitney clients can subscribe for free* to the platform, which is powered by the Greenlight for Banks program, by registering at www.greenlight.com/hw and adding the Hancock Whitney checking account they plan to use with the service.

Each account supports up to five children or teens, who receive their own debit cards to make purchases and practice budgeting in a controlled setting. The app-and-card system provides tools for saving, spending, and investing, with the aim of improving financial literacy among younger users.

“Partnering with leading banks is central to Greenlight’s mission of helping families build healthy financial futures,” said Chief Commercial Officer Matt Wolf. “We’re working with Hancock Whitney to broaden access to financial education for kids and teens.”

Hancock Whitney and Greenlight will roll out additional tools and interactive resources intended to make financial literacy more accessible across age groups. The initiative focuses on teaching families the fundamentals of responsible money management.

The collaboration reflects Hancock Whitney’s stated efforts to expand financial education and promote long-term financial well-being among its clients.

“Hancock Whitney is committed to helping people achieve their financial goals and dreams, starting with financial education that supports financial wellness and encourages good money-management habits,” said Chief Consumer Banking Officer Emory Mayfield. “This service, which is free to Hancock Whitney clients, uses advanced technology to help individuals and families learn, plan, and prepare for their financial futures,” he said.

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has operated banking locations in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida, offering services including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; and mortgage services. The company also operates combined loan and deposit production offices in the Nashville, Tennessee, and Atlanta, Georgia, metropolitan areas. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

About Greenlight

Greenlight provides a financial app designed to help children and teens learn to earn, save, spend, and invest, while offering tools that help protect older adults from digital and financial risks. The company’s newest plan, Family Shield, allows parents using Greenlight to extend certain protections to their own parents. Greenlight partners with more than 160 banks, credit unions, and employers through its Greenlight for Banks, Greenlight for Credit Unions, and Greenlight for Work programs. Banking services in the Greenlight app are facilitated by Community Federal Savings Bank (CFSB), Member FDIC.