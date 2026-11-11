Hammond DDD Seeks 3 Board Nominations

HAMMOND, La. — The Hammond Downtown Development District (DDD) is accepting nominations for three seats on its board of directors. Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Nov. 30. The seven-member board helps guide district initiatives supporting more than 250 locally owned businesses, including commercial development, infrastructure improvements, marketing and community events.

“Downtown Hammond thrives because of people who volunteer their time and expertise to shape its future,” said Erin K. Moore, executive director of the Hammond DDD. “Our board members help steer everything from small business support and our weekly farmers market to infrastructure and development projects. If you care about downtown, we encourage you to get involved.”

Moore was named executive director of the Hammond DDD on Nov. 2.

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One seat is reserved for a business or property owner on the west side of the district, which lies west of the railroad tracks running through downtown Hammond. That term begins upon appointment and runs through Dec. 31, 2027.

The other two seats are designated for the district’s largest assessed property owners, who were notified by letter Nov. 6. A list of those property owners is available at downtownhammondla.com.

The district is funded by a property tax on parcels within its boundaries, connecting property owners directly to the financing of downtown development initiatives.

The district also organizes events supporting downtown commerce, including the annual Starry November Night, scheduled for Nov. 20 to mark the start of the holiday shopping season.

Downtown Hammond was one of three communities nationwide to receive Main Street America’s 2022 Great American Main Street Award, recognizing its historic preservation, small business development and downtown revitalization efforts. In 2024, Southern Living highlighted Hammond’s historic downtown, restaurants and shops in a feature on Louisiana college towns.

Hammond DDD Board Nomination Requirements

Eligible nominees include property and business owners within the district, as well as officers of businesses that own property there. Nominees also need to be registered voters in Tangipahoa Parish, and both nominees and those submitting nominations must be current on all taxes and licenses. Candidates for the west side seat need nominations from at least five business owners on that side of the district.

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Nominations are accepted through a form or letter accompanied by a resume and proof of eligibility. The full nomination packet, including forms and a district map, is available at downtownhammondla.com and at the DDD office at 2 W. Thomas St.

The Hammond City Council will consider board appointments at its Dec. 8 meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. Nominees are encouraged to attend and should be prepared to speak to council members about their qualifications.

Because board members serve as heads of a state governmental agency, they must follow the Louisiana Code of Governmental Ethics, including annual ethics training and financial disclosure requirements.

Hammond DDD Overview

Established by the Louisiana Legislature in 1986, the Hammond Downtown Development District is governed by a seven-member board appointed by the Hammond City Council. The district supports more than 250 locally owned businesses through marketing, community events, infrastructure improvements and development projects.

The DDD also maintains Hammond’s Cultural District designation, which offers access to certain state tax incentives for qualifying activities, along with its accreditation through Main Street America.