Hamlett and Pettigrew Join Stone Pigman

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann L.L.C. has announced that Henry C. Hamlett and Landon Pettigrew have joined the firm as associates in its New Orleans office.

“We are eager to welcome Henry and Landon to the Stone Pigman team,” said Michael Walshe, chairman of Stone Pigman’s Management Committee. “Both of these young lawyers bring unique experiences and insights to the firm, and we are excited to see them thrive in their roles.”

As an associate at Stone Pigman, Hamlett will focus on business litigation matters.

An Alabama native, Hamlett attended The University of Alabama Law School where he was a member of the National Environmental Moot Court Team, the Bench Bar Honors Society and Anti-Human Trafficking Society. While in school, he worked as a summer associate at Stone Pigman.

“I am eager to apply my knowledge of the law to help our clients navigate the ever-changing legal landscape,” said Hamlett. “I’m grateful to join Stone Pigman’s team-oriented environment where I benefit from the knowledge and guidance of so many talented and experienced lawyers.”

Outside of work, Hamlett enjoys music concerts, cooking New Orleans cuisine, hiking and fishing, and reading Tolkien novels.

Pettigrew will primarily focus on transactional law with the firm’s business team.

“I’ve always known I wanted to be a lawyer, but it was during undergrad—while working for a residential real estate attorney—that everything clicked,” said Pettigrew. “I saw clients navigating major life transitions, and I realized how much I enjoyed being part of that process. That experience is what drew me to transactional work, and I look forward to helping Stone Pigman clients facilitate the next chapter of their lives.”

Pettigrew graduated from Tulane University Law School in New Orleans, where he was a member of the Tulane Law Review. He gained legal experience as a summer associate for Stone Pigman and clerked for the New Orleans City Attorney and Southeast Louisiana Legal Services in Hammond.

Outside of the office, Pettigrew enjoys cooking, fishing, sports and playing musical instruments, particularly the tuba which he played in LSU’s Golden Band from Tigerland during college.

About Stone Pigman

Founded in 1929, Stone Pigman provides legal services to companies and individuals from its offices in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. The firm is recognized for its corporate, litigation, real estate and energy practices and represents clients regionally, nationally and internationally.