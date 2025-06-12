Habitat for Humanity Announces New Neighborhood

TERRYTOWN, La. (press release) – A wall raising celebration will take place on June 13 in Terrytown to mark the launch of Rising Oaks, a new residential development in Jefferson Parish spearheaded by New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity (NOAHH).

Located at 1001 Behrman Highway, the event will begin at 10:00 am with remarks from local officials, followed by the ceremonial wall raising at 10:30 am. Scheduled speakers include Jefferson Parish District 1 Councilman Tim Kerner, Council-at-Large Division A representative Jennifer Van Vrancken, and NOAHH Executive Director Marguerite Oestreicher.

Rising Oaks transforms a long-closed golf course on the West Bank into a walkable neighborhood featuring 1- to 4-bedroom homes priced between $175,000 and $275,000. The mid-century design of the houses aligns with the surrounding Terrytown aesthetic, and the development includes parks and playgrounds aimed at creating a family-friendly environment.

“Rising Oaks is designed to be a resilient neighborhood,” said NOAHH Executive Director Marguerite Oestreicher. “Every Rising Oaks home meets Fortified Gold Standards, which means they are built on pilings, have impact-resistant windows, energy-efficient systems and high-performance insulation. The result is a home more likely to withstand hurricanes and carry more predictable insurance premiums than others.”

New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that has constructed over 600 homes in the New Orleans area since 1983. The organization partners with families to build and repair homes, offering access to affordable housing and long-term homeownership.

About New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity

New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity (NOAHH) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, incorporated in 1983 as an independent affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International (HFHI). Since its inception, NOAHH has been working in partnership with hard working, low-income families in New Orleans to build and finance new, safe, affordable homes. The program makes homeownership possible for families who are unable to qualify for traditional home loans but have a stable job, good or no credit, and the willingness to contribute sweat equity volunteer hours to the building of Habitat homes.

With the support of our volunteers, donors, and partners across the country and even the world, NOAHH is rising to the challenges presented by a substandard housing stock and is helping many to realize their dream of homeownership.

The New Orleans Habitat ReStore sell donated goods including new and gently used furniture, appliances, construction materials, and more to raise money to support NOAHH’s programs. The ReStore is located at 2900 Elysian Fields in New Orleans and can also be shopped online. Our ReStore team will pick up your donations for free! For more information, visit our ReStore page.

As well as building new homes, NOAHH has a home repair program that helps preserve communities and provides home repairs for those in need. The Habitat Home Repair program has provided hundreds of families and individuals with vital repair work that helps them remain in the homes they’ve owned for decades.

New Orleans Habitat continues to lead in long-term disaster recovery, heading major rebuilding efforts after Hurricanes Katrina and Ida, as well as engaging in disaster response work and partnerships for floods, tornados, and other storms.

And NOAHH has a paid Internship and Apprenticeship program that helps local youth find better employment.