GW Fins Re-Opens After Floor To Ceiling Re-Design

NEW ORLEANS– What does a restaurant do to celebrate almost a quarter of a century of being recognized for their trailblazing culinary innovations? They undergo a complete re-design, so the décor provides the perfect setting for the cuisine’s constant evolution.

Although Gary Wollerman, the owner of New Orleans’ premier fine dining seafood restaurant, GW Fins, has updated the restaurant’s décor throughout the years, this is the first floor to ceiling remodel for his celebrated seafood restaurant.

After working with local interior designer Christine Diggs on previous updates for the restaurant’s private dining room and bar, as well as projects in his and wife Patti’s home, he knew Diggs shared his vision and would be ideal for this major design project.

Diggs, along with the Wollermans, transformed the expansive restaurant, which is housed in a historic, turn of the century French Quarter warehouse, into one that is strikingly sophisticated and seamlessly blends elegance with an engaging warmth. The new design features a deeper color palate and every surface – from chairs and banquettes to the walls, ceiling and floors – have all dramatically changed to showcase a refined, sophisticated tone.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled watching our vision for this new design take shape and be brought to reality,” said Wollerman in a press release. “We’re all so excited to welcome our guests back and see their reaction to the more upscale, and altogether sexier vibe we’ve created for them.”

By choosing captivating wall finishes and textured fabrics in deeper, richer palates of silver and dark blues and charcoals, all highlighted by a dramatic floor to ceiling mural, the décor provides the perfect backdrop for the stunning dishes that Executive Chef Michael Nelson and his culinary team serve nightly at GW Fins.

“We’re delighted that another project we’ve been working on during the first half of the year, a collaborative dry aged fish dinner with Chef Michael and the country’s two other dry aged fish pioneers, Liwei Liao and Davin Waite, is taking place just after this remodel on October 1st,” states Wollerman. “This will be the perfect opportunity to showcase our new restaurant design and simultaneously experience the culinary innovations from three industry leaders at a truly remarkable dinner,” concludes Wollerman.

The cost for this five-course wine pairing dinner is $225 per person, exclusive of tax and gratuity. Seating is limited, as well as communal, and it is suggested to secure reservations as soon as possible here. Reservations can only be made online for this experience.

GW Fins is located in the heart of the French Quarter at 808 Bienville Street, between Bourbon and Dauphine Streets. The restaurant is open for dinner nightly. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling (504) 581-FINS (3467). Validated parking is available at Central Parking Garage, located just a half block away at Dauphine and Iberville Streets.