Gulf South LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce Announces 2025 Board and President, Jay Huffstatler

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Gulf South LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce recently elected its 2025 slate of officers and directors. Jay Huffstatler will continue to serve as Board President through 2025. Jay Huffstatler is the Executive Director of the OnPath Credit Union Foundation, the philanthropic arm of OnPath Credit Union. In addition to Chamber Board President, Jay is Chairman of the Communications Committee for the Association of Fundraising Professionals New Orleans Chapter Board of Directors and Co-Chairman of National Philanthropy Day. He also serves on the Board of Directors for Forum for Equality and the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce. He is a member of the Supplier Diversity Committee for the Super Bowl LIX Host Committee and the New Orleans and Company Procurement Council. Jay has been recognized in Biz New Orleans Magazine’s 2025 New Orleans 500 and is a graduate of the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute Class of 2022.

“Being elected to serve another year as Board President of the Gulf South LGBTQ+ Chamber is both an honor and privilege. I’m deeply grateful for the trust our board and members have placed in me, and I’m excited to continue working alongside our incredible board and community partners,” said Jay Huffstatler, Gulf South LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce Board President. “2025 promises to be a busy and successful year as we strengthen our commitment to fostering inclusivity, supporting our members’ growth, and championing LGBTQ+ business across the Gulf South region.”

Others serving on the 2025 Board of Directors are Kelly Schexnaildre, President-Elect, Merfs Condiments; Candice Herrington-Loup, Secretary, Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith; Teresa Kenny, Treasurer, Office Ops; Andrea Romero, Immediate Past President, Faubourg Private Wealth;

Mike Atwater, Entergy; Kristy Buras, American Entitlements; Daniela ‘Dani’ Capistrano, DCAP MEDIA LLC; Jacob Dufour, HR NOLA; Kenny Oubre, Forum for Equality; Andrea Rubin, Audubon Nature Institute; Casey Urschel, Uptown Benefits; and Lameika Washington, Diamond Security Services, Inc.

The Gulf South LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, formed in 2013, is a membership organization that advances a society where individuals and businesses have equal rights, equal representation, and equal opportunities. As the region’s official National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce affiliate, membership in the Gulf South Chamber gives businesses fast-track access to NGLCC business certification, along with diversity contracting opportunities, training and networking events, and support.