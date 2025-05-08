Gulf South Law Firm Announces New Associate

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Gordon Arata welcomes Paul Babineaux to the firm as an associate in the New Orleans office. A Lafayette native with experience in both private practice and public service, Babineaux joins the litigation team where he will work on a range of matters, including construction, energy, and general commercial litigation. His background includes complex insurance defense work and representing the State of Louisiana in civil litigation matters.

Babineaux said the firm’s reputation and culture strongly influenced his decision to join Gordon Arata. “Gordon Arata stood out to me for its diverse and high-caliber work – offering me the challenging, dynamic practice I was seeking,” said Babineaux. “I already had a connection to the firm through a colleague, and once I met more of the litigation team, it quickly felt like a place where I could grow professionally. I’m excited to build a long-term career here, working with a team that truly values its people and serves a strong base of business clients.”

Before Gordon Arata, Babineaux practiced at an insurance defense firm, where he handled a wide range of complex matters, including personal injury claims, first-party catastrophe litigation, bad faith allegations, and other tort and contract disputes. He also previously served as an Assistant Attorney General in the Civil Litigation Division of the Louisiana Department of Justice, where he represented the State in numerous personal injury and premises liability cases.

“From our first conversations, it was clear Paul had a strong foundation of experience and a professional, client-focused approach that aligns with our values. He brings the right mix of skill, judgment, and enthusiasm, and we knew he’d be a great fit for our team and our clients,” said Phil Antis, member of firm. “With his ties to Lafayette, he’s also well positioned to support our growing presence there and collaborate with our attorneys across offices.”

Babineaux earned his law degree from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, where he was a Dean’s Merit Scholar and an active member of both the Loyola Chapter of the Federal Bar Association and the American Bar Association. He received recognition for his academic and advocacy skills, including top marks in Torts and a Best Opening Statement award at the TYLA National Trial Competition. Before law school, Babineaux graduated from Louisiana State University with a B.A. in Mass Communications, focusing on journalism. While at LSU, he wrote for The Daily Reveille and was involved in leadership and community initiatives.

Gordon Arata’s litigators are widely recognized for their work in complex, high-stakes disputes across a range of industries. The firm has earned consistent recognition from Chambers USA for excellence in litigation, particularly in energy, real estate, construction, and commercial matters. The team also handles disputes in sectors such as banking and finance, chemical and industrial, environmental and toxic torts, and telecommunications.

To learn more about Paul Babineaux visit his profile on the Gordon Arata website or contact Jennifer Bond, Director of Business Development at 504-679-9825 or jbond@gamb.com.

About Gordon Arata

Gordon Arata is a full service, diversified business law firm servicing savvy clients in a range of industries across the Gulf South and beyond. Strategically located in Texas and Louisiana, the firm has a team of forty regional and nationally recognized attorneys who manage both complex matters and small issues that impact businesses.