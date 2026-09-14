Gulf South Angels Webinar Explores Pooled Investing

NEW ORLEANS – Gulf South Angels (GSA), an angel investor network serving the Gulf South, has announced the next installment of The Legal Brief: Gulf South Angels Webinar Series, a free quarterly webinar series providing practical legal education for investors, entrepreneurs and the broader innovation ecosystem across the Gulf South.

The upcoming session, “Pooling Investment Capital, Navigating Compliance,” will be presented in partnership with Jones Walker LLP on Wednesday, October 7, from 12:00–1:00 p.m. CT. The virtual Zoom presentation will explore the legal and regulatory considerations investors should understand when participating in pooled investment vehicles, including special purpose vehicles (SPVs), sidecars and private funds.

The session will be led by Giles “Det” Beal IV, Partner at Jones Walker LLP, who will provide a practical overview of the legal landscape surrounding pooled investment structures and the Investment Company Act and Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

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“As angel investors increasingly use SPVs, sidecars and other pooled structures to participate in deals, understanding the regulatory framework surrounding these vehicles is more important than ever,” said Beal. “Our goal is to give investors a practical understanding of the rules and exemptions that may apply, so they can approach these opportunities with greater confidence and awareness of the potential legal considerations.”

“Collaborative investing is opening the door for angel investors to participate in larger and more diverse opportunities,” said Mike Eckert, Founder and Chairman of Gulf South Angels. “As these opportunities become more common, it’s important that investors have the understanding they need to evaluate them thoughtfully. This session will help equip our members and the broader angel investing community to better understand the considerations involved and make informed decisions.”

The presentation will conclude with practical guidance on key regulatory risks and best practices, including real-world examples designed to help angel investors better understand and evaluate pooled investment opportunities.

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The Legal Brief webinar series features quarterly sessions led by GSA sponsor law firms, each focused on a specific legal topic relevant to investors, entrepreneurs and the broader startup ecosystem.

The webinar is free and open to the public and is intended for anyone interested in angel investing, entrepreneurship and the evolving investment landscape. Those interested in attending can register online at thelegalbrief.gulfsouthangels.org/register.

Gulf South Angels Overview

Gulf South Angels is a nonprofit angel investor network founded in Southeast Louisiana in 2014. As of July, the organization had more than 185 accredited investors across 21 states and had invested more than $35 million across 76 companies. GSA has been recognized among the top 10 angel groups in the country for capital invested by the Angel Capital Association.