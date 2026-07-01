Gulf South Angels Surpasses $35 Million Invested

NEW ORLEANS — Gulf South Angels (GSA), one of the nation’s most active angel investor networks, continued its strong momentum during the first half of 2026, surpassing $35 million in total capital invested since its founding and growing to more than 185 accredited investors across 21 states.

Recognized among the top 10 angel groups in the country by the Angel Capital Association for capital invested, GSA invested $4.1 million across 14 companies during the first six months of 2026. New portfolio and follow-on investments include Access Vascular, ADVANO, Anuncia Medical, BiVACOR, Illuminaire Biotech, Impulse Space, JuneBrain, Magrathea Metals, Tray Away, Varda Space Technologies, Vellum Health, SalivIQ, X-Bow and the Balerion Space Ventures Fund II.

This year also marked a significant milestone for the organization with the integration of MEDA Angels into GSA. MEDA is a Washington, D.C.-based network of physicians, healthcare executives and healthcare-focused investors. The addition of MEDA expanded Gulf South Angels’ national reach and strengthened its expertise in one of its most active investment sectors.

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“The first half of 2026 reflects the continued growth and strength of Gulf South Angels,” said Mike Eckert, Chairman of Gulf South Angels. “We’re seeing exceptional deal flow, welcoming new members from across the country and creating more opportunities for investors to participate in some of the most innovative companies in our country. The continued growth of our network and investment activity reflects both the quality of companies seeking capital and the value Gulf South Angels provides in sourcing and evaluating opportunities.”

Gulf South Angels – Liquidity Events and Growth

In addition to new investments, GSA members celebrated three liquidity events during the first half of the year. GSA Investors realized successful liquidity events via the SpaceX IPO and from the acquisition of GSA portfolio companies TheraB Medical and VKTRY.

Founded in 2014, Gulf South Angels has now invested more than $35 million across 76 high-growth companies spanning healthcare, aerospace, software, advanced manufacturing and consumer products. As the organization continues to grow, it remains focused on connecting accredited investors with high-quality startup investment opportunities while supporting innovation throughout the Gulf South and beyond.