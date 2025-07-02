Gulf South Angels Marks Record First Half of 2025

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Gulf South Angels (GSA), the region’s largest angel investor group, has invested a total of $3.5 million in 12 entities during the first half of 2025, with a dynamic portfolio of investments spanning industries from healthcare to consumer goods to outer space technology, reinforcing both its industry-agnostic investment approach and its growing impact on the Gulf South innovation economy.

“This has been a record first half of the year for Gulf South Angels,” said Mike Eckert, Board Chairman of GSA. “Not just because of the number of or capital amounts of the investments, each of which are 200% of those of the 1st half of 2024, but because of the diversity of industries and quality of founders we’ve had the opportunity to support. We’re proud to be creating access to this level of opportunity for investors in our region and throughout the country, and the momentum is only growing.”

New Gulf South Angels Funded in 2025

New Companies funded during the first half of 2025 include:

- Sponsors -

Archer Roose Wines : A fast-growing canned wine company co-owned by actress Elizabeth Banks, redefining how consumers experience and access premium wine;

: A fast-growing canned wine company co-owned by actress Elizabeth Banks, redefining how consumers experience and access premium wine; OvataRF : A chip and intellectual property solutions provider developing advanced RF technologies for 5G, satellite communications, and defense applications;

: A chip and intellectual property solutions provider developing advanced RF technologies for 5G, satellite communications, and defense applications; Peak Mobile Vascular Access : A Texas-based company providing leading on-demand, vascular access services to homes, hospitals, and clinics across the country; and

: A Texas-based company providing leading on-demand, vascular access services to homes, hospitals, and clinics across the country; and South Rampart Pharma: A New Orleans-based biotechnology company developing a breakthrough non-opioid pain medication.

Follow-on Rounds in Incumbent GSA Portfolio Companies

Follow-on rounds in incumbent GSA portfolio companies demonstrate GSA’s commitment to the companies in which it invests and include:

Advano : A New Orleans-based advanced materials company specializing in advanced battery technology;

: A New Orleans-based advanced materials company specializing in advanced battery technology; Altis Biosystems : a biotech company that has developed advanced stem cell-based assays related to new drug development;

: a biotech company that has developed advanced stem cell-based assays related to new drug development; Groupize : A technology company specializing in comprehensive AI-powered meeting and event planning and management solutions;

: A technology company specializing in comprehensive AI-powered meeting and event planning and management solutions; Modumetal : A nanotechnology company specializing in advanced nano-luminated metal materials and coatings;

: A nanotechnology company specializing in advanced nano-luminated metal materials and coatings; Obatala Sciences : A New Orleans-based biotech company specializing in advanced tissue engineering and regenerative medicine solutions;

: A New Orleans-based biotech company specializing in advanced tissue engineering and regenerative medicine solutions; Renibus Therapeutics : A Texas-based biotic company that is developing therapies to prevent disease progression and protect organ damage in people with cardio, renal, and metabolic diseases. GSA’s investment in Renibus was the largest in GSA’s history; and

: A Texas-based biotic company that is developing therapies to prevent disease progression and protect organ damage in people with cardio, renal, and metabolic diseases. GSA’s investment in Renibus was the largest in GSA’s history; and TheraB Medical: A medical technology company focused on transforming neonatal care through innovative, wearable solutions for infant jaundice treatment.

Other GSA Investments

During the first half of 2025, members of the GSA also invested in Balerion Space Ventures II, a Dallas, TX-based venture capital fund that focuses its investments on defense and outer space technologies.

These investments highlight the broad scope of opportunity GSA members have access to, while also keeping capital and innovation flowing through the Gulf South.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

New National Partnership

Another major milestone in the first half of the year includes a new national partnership with one of the most established and active angel investing organizations in the U.S., the Tech Coast Angels Venture Group (TCA/VG).

TCA has invited Gulf South Angels to be a charter partner in its new Strategic Affiliates program. This collaboration will not only give GSA members access to a pipeline of high-caliber investment opportunities that are often out of reach for groups outside the West Coast, but may also provide valuable exposure for startups in our region to TCA, potentially bringing additional funding opportunities to support their growth.

As GSA looks ahead to the second half of 2025, the group remains focused on helping its members invest collectively and confidently in companies with the potential to shape the future, while ensuring the Gulf South remains a vibrant part of the innovation economy.

- Sponsors -

About Gulf South Angels

Gulf South Angels (GSA) is a nonprofit organization and premier network of more than 150 accredited investors with strong roots in Southeast Louisiana and members across the U.S. Since its founding in 2014, GSA has collaborated to evaluate, fund, and support early-stage companies across a wide range of industries. The group connects innovative entrepreneurs with capital, mentorship, and strategic connections, and is recognized among the top 10% of angel groups in North America by the Angel Capital Association. Learn more at gulfsouthangels.org.