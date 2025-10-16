Gulf South Angels Launches Free Webinar Series

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Gulf South Angels (GSA), the region’s leading angel investor network, has announced the launch of a new quarterly webinar series, The Legal Brief: a Gulf South Angels Webinar Series. The program will feature presentations by GSA’s law firm sponsors, offering valuable legal insight to the regional entrepreneurial and startup ecosystem.

The first session, “Essential Legal Tips for Startups,” will be presented in partnership with Stone Pigman on Wednesday, November 5, at 12:00 p.m. The hour-long Zoom session will explore foundational legal considerations for early-stage companies, including business formation, founder agreements, intellectual property, and fundraising, followed by a live Q&A.

“Early legal decisions can have a lasting impact on a startup’s success,” said David Rieveschl, Partner at Stone Pigman. “We’re excited to partner with Gulf South Angels to share practical legal guidance with founders and innovators who are helping grow the Gulf South’s entrepreneurial community.”

“Launching The Legal Brief allows us to highlight the expertise of our sponsor law firms while providing meaningful education for founders, investors, and startup support organizations across the Gulf South,” said Mike Eckert, Founder and Chairman of Gulf South Angels. “Our goal is to strengthen the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem by making critical legal knowledge more accessible.”

Upcoming sessions in The Legal Brief series will feature additional GSA sponsor firms, including Hunter Adams, who will lead a January 2026 session titled “Introduction to Intellectual Property and Avoiding Pitfalls,” and Baker Donelson, who will present during the second quarter of 2026.

Each session in the quarterly series will be free and open to the public, with topics focused on practical legal strategies for startup founders and emerging businesses.

Event Details

The Legal Brief: Gulf South Angels Webinar Series

Session 1: Essential Legal Tips for Startups

Wednesday, November 5 | 12:00 PM CT | Free via Zoom

Presented by: Stone Pigman

Register: https://tinyurl.com/the-legal-brief

For more information about Gulf South Angels or sponsorship opportunities, visit www.gulfsouthangels.org

About Gulf South Angels

Gulf South Angels (GSA) is a nonprofit organization founded in Southeast Louisiana that has grown into a premier network of 165 accredited investors across 18 states. Since its founding in 2014, GSA has collaborated to evaluate, fund, and support early-stage companies across a wide range of industries, investing more than $32 million in 70-plus companies. The group connects innovative entrepreneurs with capital, mentorship, and strategic connections, and is recognized among the top 10% of angel groups in North America by the Angel Capital Association. Learn more at gulfsouthangels.org.

About Stone Pigman

As an integral part of Louisiana’s legal community for nearly 100 years, Stone Pigman has earned its reputation as a “go-to” law firm. Stone Pigman’s enduring commitment to protecting its clients’ interests can be traced back to its founding in 1929 by Saul Stone and John Minor Wisdom. Since then, we have focused on delivering innovative solutions for clients. Our attorneys have served as counsel on some of the most significant transactions and complex litigation in the region and nationally.