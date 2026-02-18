Gulf South Angels Covers IP in 2nd Legal Webinar

NEW ORLEANS – Gulf South Angels (GSA), one of the region’s leading angel investor networks, has announced the next installment of The Legal Brief, a free quarterly webinar series designed to provide practical legal education for startups, entrepreneurs, and the innovation ecosystem across the Gulf South.



The upcoming session, “Avoiding Pitfalls and Monetizing Intellectual Property,” will be presented in partnership with AdamsIP on Feb. 25, from noon to 1:00 p.m. CST. The virtual Zoom presentation will include live Q&A and will focus on helping attendees better understand intellectual property assets, common strategies for monetizing IP, and real-world examples of mistakes to avoid when protecting innovation.



The session will be led by J. Hunter Adams, founding patent attorney at AdamsIP, LLC, one of the largest intellectual property law firms on the Gulf Coast. AdamsIP focuses exclusively on intellectual property and related business matters, advising startups and established companies alike on protecting and maximizing the value of their innovations.

“Intellectual property is often one of a startup’s most valuable assets, yet it’s also one of the most misunderstood,” said J. Hunter Adams, Founder of AdamsIP. “We’re excited to partner with Gulf South Angels to help founders and innovators better understand how to protect their ideas, avoid common pitfalls, and think strategically about monetizing their IP.”



“The Legal Brief has quickly become a valuable resource for founders and the broader entrepreneur community,” said Mike Eckert, Founder and Chairman of Gulf South Angels. “By partnering with its sponsor law firms, GSA is able to offer free, expert-led sessions that address critical legal topics important to founders and their companies, and help strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem across the Gulf South region.”



The Legal Brief webinar series features quarterly sessions led by GSA sponsor law firms, each focused on a specific legal topic relevant to early-stage and growing companies. Future sessions will include a presentation by Baker Donelson during the second quarter of 2026.



Each webinar in the series is free and open to the public and is intended for anyone interested in startups, innovation, and entrepreneurship across the region. Those interested in attending can register online at thelegalbrief.gulfsouthangels.org/register.



About Gulf South Angels

Gulf South Angels (GSA) is a nonprofit organization founded in Southeast Louisiana that has grown into a premier network of 165 accredited investors across 18 states. Since its founding in 2014, GSA has collaborated to evaluate, fund, and support early-stage companies across a wide range of industries, investing more than $32 million in 70-plus companies. The group connects innovative entrepreneurs with capital, mentorship, and strategic connections, and is recognized among the top 10% of angel groups in North America by the Angel Capital Association. Learn more at gulfsouthangels.org.



About AdamsIP

AdamsIP, LLC is one of the largest intellectual property law firms on the Gulf Coast, focusing exclusively on intellectual property and related business matters. The firm advises startups, entrepreneurs, and established companies on patents, trademarks, copyrights, and IP strategy, helping clients protect and maximize the value of their innovations. Learn more at www.adamsiplaw.com.