NEW ORLEANS — Gulf South Angels, the New Orleans-founded angel investment network, is expanding its national reach while highlighting opportunities in healthcare, biotechnology, aerospace and defense, as early-stage investors place greater emphasis on financial discipline, market validation and sustainable growth.

The organization highlighted its investment activity and evolving priorities during its 2026 Annual Investor Conference, held Nov. 12–13 in New Orleans. Since its founding in 2014, Gulf South Angels has invested more than $37 million in 79 companies, recorded 22 portfolio exits and expanded to more than 200 accredited investors across 24 states.

The latest figures reflect continued growth for the organization, which reported 165 investors across 18 states and more than $32 million invested in over 70 companies at its 2025 conference. During the first half of 2026 alone, GSA invested $4.1 million across 14 companies.

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Photo provided by Gulf South Angels.

During the conference, GSA Board Chairman Mike Eckert reviewed the organization’s investment activity, including portfolio exits and investment returns. His presentation also covered The Pelican Angel Funds and the organization’s broader investment network.

Eckert said investors are placing greater emphasis on entrepreneurs’ ability to demonstrate that their businesses are prepared for growth.

“Over the past few years, investor expectations have increasingly focused on preparedness and execution,” Eckert said. “AI is certainly influencing the landscape, creating new opportunities across industries and changing how businesses operate. But simply incorporating AI isn’t enough. We want to see founders who understand how to use emerging technologies to solve meaningful problems and build sustainable, competitive businesses.”

Emerging Markets: Investment Opportunities

Gulf South Angels’ investment interests span a range of industries, with healthcare, biotechnology, climate and environmental technology, aerospace and defense among the areas drawing attention. Those interests were reflected in the conference’s discussions of emerging markets, investment opportunities and developments among portfolio companies.

“Climate tech and environmental tech are significant emerging categories for us,” Eckert said. “We also invest heavily in healthcare, biotech and new ideas to help extend and save lives. AI is creating improvements in the operating room as well as in medical diagnosis.”

The healthcare investment landscape was a focus of a presentation by Dan Parsley and John Leader of GPG Ventures, who examined industry trends and provided updates on several GSA portfolio companies, including Access Vascular, Renibus Therapeutics and BiVacor.

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GSA expanded its healthcare investment capabilities earlier this year through the integration of MEDA Angels, a Washington, D.C.-based investment network that brought approximately 50 healthcare-focused investors into the organization. At the time, Eckert said health-related businesses accounted for about 40% of GSA’s portfolio.

Aerospace and defense were also prominent themes, with keynote speaker Daniel Kleinmann of Balerion Space Ventures examining the evolving economies of both sectors. His presentation included developments involving companies such as SpaceX, Impulse Space and Varda Space Industries. GSA had previously identified Impulse Space, Varda Space Technologies and other aerospace businesses among its investments during the first half of 2026.

The conference also featured updates from several other GSA portfolio companies, including New Orleans-based Pet Krewe, led by CEO Allison Albert-Ward; Archer Roose Wines, led by CEO Marian Leitner; and NuvOx, led by CEO Rong Wang.

Political analyst and former Louisiana legislator Ron Faucheux closed the conference’s discussions with an examination of how the 2026 midterm elections could influence the broader economy and investment landscape.

Supporting Local Entrepreneurs

Gulf South Angels is also participating in Global Entrepreneurship Week, Nov. 16–22, with representatives scheduled to serve as judges at The Idea Village’s Pitch Night on Nov. 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Nieux in New Orleans.

Eckert said investors are looking for founders who can demonstrate a clearly defined market opportunity, a differentiated product, a scalable business model and a realistic path to growth.

“Ultimately, we’re investing in both the opportunity and the entrepreneur behind it: their credibility, adaptability, and ability to execute,” Eckert said.