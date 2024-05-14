Gulf South Angels Celebrates Investment Milestone

NEW ORLEANS — Gulf South Angels said it has surpassed $20 million in investments since its inception a decade ago.

Since the start of 2024, the New Orleans-based angel investment network — formerly known as NO/LA Angel Network — has invested $1.5 million in five startups. That burst of activity helped it top the $20 million mark.

The five companies that received investment are Advano, a New Orleans-based advanced materials company; X-Bow, a space technology company based in Albuquerque, N.M.; TheraB Medical, a med tech company headquartered in Lansing, Mich.; Oralucent, a Long Beach, Calif.-based manufacturer of electronic toothbrushes; and Booklecious, a children’s literacy startup based in Palo Alto, Calif.

Gulf South Angels said each of these ventures navigated its multi-step assessment and vetting process and demonstrated potential for substantial growth and future exits.

“Our size, activity, relationships with major angel and venture groups, sophisticated vetting process, and agility collectively enable us to punch above our weight in our investment class,” said Mike Eckert, GSA board chairman, in a press release.

GSA said its investment portfolio remains industry-agnostic, and past investments reflect a diverse array of sectors. Gulf South Angels welcomes new members and encourages deal inquiries throughout the Gulf South region and beyond.

GSA has a membership base spanning 11 states. It is ranked among the top 10% of active angel groups in North America by the Angel Capital Association.