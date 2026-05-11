Gulf South Angels Absorbs MEDA Angels Network

NEW ORLEANS – The Gulf South Angels (GSA) and MEDA Angels have announced a transition that will bring MEDA’s members into the Gulf South Angels organization.

Founded seven years ago by Elizabeth Cho-Fertikh, MEDA Angels is a Washington, D.C.-based network of approximately 50 high-net-worth physicians and healthcare professionals spanning 18 U.S. states, Canada, and internationally in the U.K. and Hong Kong. The group was established with a mission to invest in and support early-stage companies shaping the future of healthcare.

To date, MEDA Angels has built a portfolio of 26 companies, including successful exits such as Atraverse Medical, Citus Health, and Allotrope Medical, and has earned recognition as a value-added investor group known for providing strategic guidance alongside capital.

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As MEDA Angels continued to grow, Cho-Fertikh began exploring opportunities to integrate its members into a larger organization with expanded infrastructure, operational support, and a strong track record in healthcare investing. That search led to the Gulf South Angels.

Headquartered in New Orleans, Gulf South Angels is a leading early-stage investment group of more than 170 investors across 20 states. Under the leadership of Board Chairman Mike Eckert, GSA has participated in 151 investment rounds across 75 companies. While sector-agnostic, approximately 40% of GSA’s investment activity is concentrated in biopharma/biotech, medical devices, and healthcare IT.

Gulf South Angels and MEDA – Integration and Deal Flow

Following a series of discussions, the two organizations reached an agreement for MEDA Angels members to transition into Gulf South Angels. In addition to its network of physicians and healthcare investors, MEDA brings highly curated deal flow sourced from some of the most active accelerators, leading medical centers, and trusted syndicate partners, with a proven track record of sourcing and co-investing in successful startup companies. As part of the integration, Cho-Fertikh will also join the Gulf South Angels Board of Directors.

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“I had been keen for our members to have an expanded base of like-minded investors within a strong support structure,” said Elizabeth Cho-Fertikh, Founder of MEDA Angels. “Gulf South Angels is a natural fit for us. I’m thrilled for the additional camaraderie our members will enjoy, access to even more expansive deal flow, and the opportunity to further establish ourselves as a trusted, go-to healthcare investor group for startups seeking both strategic and financial support. The sum here is definitely greater than its parts.”

“We are very excited to welcome MEDA Angels members into Gulf South Angels,” said Mike Eckert, Board Chairman of Gulf South Angels. “While our members are sector-agnostic and invest across a wide range of industries, MEDA’s deep expertise will further strengthen our already strong position in healthcare deal flow. This transition enhances our connections within the healthcare community nationwide and continues to build on the momentum of GSA’s ever growing membership base and brand name. We’re also pleased to welcome Elizabeth to our board, where her leadership and perspective will be invaluable.”

The transition of MEDA Angels members into Gulf South Angels will begin immediately and continue throughout the early summer months of 2026.

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About Gulf South Angels

Gulf South Angels (GSA) is a nonprofit organization founded in Southeast Louisiana that has grown into a network of more than 170 accredited investors across 20 states. Since its founding in 2014, GSA has collaborated to evaluate, fund, and support early-stage companies across a wide range of industries, investing more than $34 million in 75 companies, and has incurred 19 exits. The group connects innovative entrepreneurs with capital, mentorship, and strategic connections, and is recognized among the top 10% of angel groups in North America by the Angel Capital Association.

About MEDA Angels

MEDA Angels has approximately $10M AUM based on 26 early stage healthcare investments, that includes 3 exits, since its founding in 2019. MEDA Angels established a Fund 1 in 2023 that was fully deployed by 2025 and approximately 26 special purpose vehicles. MEDA’s investment thesis targets Seed and Series A investment opportunities across healthcare sectors; its long-standing networks cover highly select deal flow sources stemming from top medical centers, healthcare startup accelerators and syndicate partners.