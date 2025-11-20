Gulf South Angels 2025 Conference Highlights Record Growth

NEW ORLEANS – The Gulf South Angels convened investors, entrepreneurs, and innovators from across the Gulf Coast for its annual conference in New Orleans. The event opened with a welcome reception at Arnaud’s on Nov. 14 and continued with a full day of programming on Nov. 15 at the Pan-American Life Center. Attendees gathered to hear updates on the network’s growth, portfolio milestones, and trends shaping early-stage investment in the region.

Network Growth and Investment Trends

GSA Board Chairman Mike Eckert opened the conference with an overview of the organization’s progress over the past year. He pointed to rising deal flow across the Gulf South, strong engagement from members, and continued momentum in the group’s investment activity and portfolio performance.

Daniel Kleinmann, founder and general partner of Balerion Space Ventures, delivered the lunchtime keynote, offering insight into the rapidly expanding space economy. He outlined Balerion’s investment strategy and noted joint investments with Gulf South Angels (GSA) in companies such as SpaceX, X-Bow, Voyager Technologies, and Varda Space Technologies, emphasizing the role of early-stage capital in advancing U.S. space innovation.

Portfolio Updates and Company Milestones

Leaders from several Gulf South Angels portfolio companies presented updates on milestones and industry trends. Highlights included:

Access Vascular, Renibus Therapeutics, Telperian, Peak Mobile Access, and GPG Ventures — presented by Dan Parsley and John Leader;

Archer Roose Wines — presented by CEO Marian Leitner;

Tympanogen — presented by CEO Elaine Horn-Ranney;

Anduril Industries — presented by Allison Lazarus, head of investor relations;

South Rampart Pharma — presented by CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Hernan Bazan, with Paul Mieyal joining virtually.

The conference also featured a virtual regulatory and policy briefing from Angel Capital Association representatives Mark Friedman and Joe Wallin. They discussed IRS and SEC issues affecting early-stage investors and founders, including QSBS 1202 — a federal tax provision that allows qualifying investors to exclude a significant portion of capital gains from the sale of stock in early-stage companies — along with the R&D tax credit and proposed changes related to carried interest.

The event drew participation from Gulf South Angels members, startup founders, and innovation leaders from Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and other parts of the Gulf South. Sessions emphasized the region’s growing sophistication in early-stage investment and highlighted another year of expansion across the GSA portfolio.

That growth reflects broader momentum: Gulf South Angels invested $3.5 million in 12 companies during the first half of 2025 — a record level of activity for the network — and continued to diversify its investments across multiple industries.

Gulf South Angels, founded in Southeast Louisiana in 2014, has grown into a network of 165 accredited investors across 18 states. The nonprofit has invested more than $32 million in over 70 companies and connects entrepreneurs with capital, mentorship, and strategic support. The group ranks among the top 10 percent of angel networks in North America, according to the Angel Capital Association.