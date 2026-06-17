Gulf Coast Tactical Expansion to Add 65 Jobs

NEW IBERIA, La. – Gulf Coast Tactical, LLC has announced it will invest $6.1 million in Iberia Parish to expand production of unmanned surface vehicles, patrol craft and other maritime platforms used in security operations, reinforcing Louisiana’s growing role in America’s defense economy.

The company is expected to create 65 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of $80,000, which is 40% above the average Iberia Parish wage, while retaining 16 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 72 indirect new jobs, for a total of 137 potential new job opportunities in the Acadiana Region.

“Louisiana’s maritime industry has supported generations of skilled manufacturing and defense operations, and companies like Gulf Coast Tactical are helping carry that legacy forward through next-generation technology and innovation. This expansion reinforces Louisiana’s leadership in maritime manufacturing as global demand grows for advanced defense and autonomous vessel capabilities,” said Susan B. Bourgeois, secretary of Louisiana Economic Development.

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The expansion will enhance Gulf Coast Tactical’s fabrication, assembly, systems integration and testing capabilities for unmanned surface vehicles, patrol craft and other maritime platforms. The investment will help the company meet growing domestic and international defense and security demand while advancing autonomous vessel technology. That work includes modular payloads, communications and sensor systems that support future AI-enabled maritime capabilities.

“Gulf Coast Tactical is proud to expand our operations in Louisiana, a state that offers unmatched access to skilled labor, critical waterways and a strong industrial base. This project represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver advanced maritime solutions while creating high-quality jobs and strengthening the region’s role in national and international security. Louisiana provides the workforce, industrial capability and maritime heritage necessary to support the next generation of autonomous and mission-ready maritime systems,” said Jeff LeLeux, president of Gulf Coast Tactical.

Gulf Coast Tactical: Growing Maritime Defense Capabilities

Founded in Louisiana and operating from the Port of Iberia, Gulf Coast Tactical combines the region’s longstanding shipbuilding expertise with emerging autonomous maritime technologies. The company’s broader maritime network has delivered more than 400 vessels worldwide supporting defense, commercial and security operations.

“Gulf Coast Tactical’s expansion is a major win for Iberia Parish and for Acadiana’s growing maritime and defense industry sector. This investment brings high-quality jobs, strengthens our advanced manufacturing capabilities, and reinforces Iberia Parish as a strategic location for innovative companies serving national security and maritime operations,” said Michael J. Tarantino, president and CEO of the Iberia Industrial Development Foundation.

Facility expansion and operational scaling activities are underway, with phased growth anticipated over the next 12 to 24 months.

“Gulf Coast Tactical’s expansion speaks to the strength of Acadiana’s business climate and the growing opportunities within our advanced manufacturing and maritime sectors. Their investment is creating high-quality jobs for the people of our region while demonstrating that Acadiana is well-positioned to support emerging industries tied to innovation, security, and next-generation maritime technology. One Acadiana is committed to supporting companies that choose to grow right here at home, and we proudly celebrate this win alongside our partners at the Iberia Industrial Development Foundation,” said Troy Wayman, president and CEO of One Acadiana.