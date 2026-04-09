NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Two veteran Gulf Coast real estate leaders who have helped guide and advise major brokerage operations across the region are joining forces to launch Ricci Real Estate, a new Louisiana-based residential real estate brokerage opening in April in Uptown New Orleans, with planned expansion into additional markets across the state.

Founding Ricci Real Estate is Louisiana real estate attorney and industry executive Michael Ricci, who has spent his career advising developers, investors, and brokerage professionals throughout Louisiana and the Gulf Coast. He has recruited veteran brokerage executive Cheryl Tynes McAdam to serve as President and lead day-to-day operations. McAdam previously led brokerage operations overseeing 25 Gulf South branches for Latter & Blum.

Together, Ricci and McAdam bring decades of experience advising brokerage teams, supporting agents, and guiding long-term growth.

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“Over the course of my career, I’ve had the opportunity to learn from some of the most respected real estate professionals in Louisiana and across the Gulf Coast,” said Ricci. “That experience made it clear to me that Louisiana needed a residential company built here, rooted here, and designed specifically for the professionals who call this state home.”

Ricci said the new brokerage reflects years of experience working closely with residential real estate professionals and helping them navigate the daily challenges of the industry.

“For years, much of my work involved helping residential professionals solve problems and grow their businesses,” said Ricci. “That work gave me a deep appreciation for the role real estate professionals play in supporting families and strengthening our communities. This company was created to support them and help them succeed long-term.”

“This is an opportunity to build something truly Louisiana-based with leadership that understands what it takes to grow strong brokerage operations across the Gulf Coast,” said McAdam. “We are focused on creating a company where agents have the support, leadership, and infrastructure they need to succeed and where communities know they are working with professionals rooted in this state.”

Ricci Real Estate will launch its first office in Uptown New Orleans, beginning with a dozen agents serving the Greater New Orleans market supported by Ricci and McAdam along with industry veterans Al Palumbo and Suzy Weathers. The Uptown office will serve as the company’s initial hub as it prepares to expand into additional Louisiana markets in the months and years ahead.

The company’s long-term growth plan includes building a statewide platform, with expansion guided by agent quality, performance standards, and market demand.

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The firm aims to attract experienced professionals seeking a locally rooted brokerage with strong leadership, operational support, and long-term stability.

“Louisiana has extraordinary communities, talent and potential,” Ricci declared. “We are building a company that understands our culture, our neighborhoods, and our people from the inside out – a company that is here for the long haul. Years from now, when people look at this company, I want them to say, ‘That’s a Louisiana company that made it.’ Even as we grow throughout the South, Louisiana will always be home.”