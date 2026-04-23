NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Gulf Coast Housing Partnership (GCHP) recently celebrated its 20th anniversary with an evening event at the Ashé Cultural Arts Center, bringing together partners, supporters and community leaders to reflect on two decades of creating affordable housing and strengthening communities across the Gulf Coast.

Founded in 2006 in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, GCHP has grown into a leading affordable housing developer, delivering more than 4,500 homes and over one million square feet of commercial and community space across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Texas. Nearly half of that non-residential space supports access to health care and other essential services.

GCHP’s work is rooted in partnership, collaborating with more than 90 mission-aligned organizations to expand access to housing and opportunity. Today, the organization also manages more than 4,000 affordable housing units across the region.

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“GCHP would not be where it is today without the strength of our partnerships,” said Kathy Laborde, president and CEO of Gulf Coast Housing Partnership. “As we look ahead, we’re focused on continuing to expand access to affordable housing and building communities that support long-term stability for the residents we serve.

The anniversary celebration highlighted the organization’s commitment to collaboration and innovation, from revitalization efforts along Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard in New Orleans to the continued growth of its Health + Housing model, which integrates affordable housing with access to care and supportive services. The event also included remarks from long-time partners, including Carol Bebelle, former executive director of Ashé, and a representative from Presenting Sponsors CVS Health, Aetna, and Oak Street Health.

The celebration was made possible by Presenting Sponsors CVS Health, Aetna, and Oak Street Health. Additional sponsors included Restech, Longwell Riess, James and Stephanie Laborde Foundation, RNGD, Grant Ethridge Construction, Cobalt Construction, Gibbs Construction, and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas.