Gulf Coast Blue Technology Event Fosters Collaboration

NEW ORLEANS – Bringing together innovators and coastal champions to spotlight Gulf Coast community resilience and emerging blue technology development, Cleantech Open New Orleans and Deep Blue Academy hosted a dynamic event on June 26 at the Nieux Society.

The gathering featured a keynote address by Beaux Jones, President and CEO of The Water Institute, followed by a panel discussion with experts in the field. “This place is not a place that is depleting and vanishing,” said Jones. “It is a place that is growing, that is vibrant. It is a place that the rest of the world has a lot to learn from. This is a place where the future emanates from.”

During his keynote, Jones shared insights on emerging technologies, policy innovations, and strategies to enhance community resilience along the Gulf Coast. “The technology that we create here, the solutions that we come up with in this room and the others rooms, this is what the future is going to be built from,” said Jones.

He highlighted the region’s growing potential to become a global leader in Blue Economy development—a sector dedicated to harnessing the economic potential of oceans while ensuring their health and vitality for future generations.

“What’s great is that the market for all of these technologies, the market for these ideas is the rest of the world,” said Jones. “And the great thing about it is, most of them don’t know it yet. There is a tremendous opportunity here.”

Panel Discussion

After his keynote, Jones joined a panel discussion alongside Christy Swann, Co-founder & CEO of RCoast; Rob Gaudet, Founder and CEO of Ground Force Humanitarian Aid; and Ken Hayes, Executive Director of Cleantech Open.

The panel explored promising technological solutions, innovative policy approaches, and emerging sectors that contribute to the Gulf Coast’s Innovation Ecosystem. Discussions touched on the critical role of local research institutions, startup support systems, talent attraction, and sustainable development initiatives.

“Innovation is happening in New Orleans, this event is yet another example of the transformation that can happen when ideas are on stage!!” said Gaudet.

The event highlighted Deep Blue Academy’s and Cleantech Open’s collaboration as GCxN Channel Partner Strategic Award winners for the Shell GameChanger Accelerator powered by NREL. Together, they are launching New Orleans’ first climate and clean energy-focused startup accelerator program, aiming to support and showcase regional entrepreneurial talent.

“When we talk about coastal restoration . . . people are looking for a silver bullet. We are trying to find the thing that will save us,” said Jones. “There is no silver bullet, but if we all get together and we get across our silos, we put our minds together and we put our sectors together, there just may be a silver buckshot.”

The event spurred lively discussions as participants forged connections, explored potential collaborations, and shared visions for shaping the future of sustainable development across the Gulf region.

Cleantech Open

Cleantech Open is the world’s largest cleantech accelerator. Founded in 2005, it identifies, mentors, and helps grow startups developing technologies and business models that address environmental, energy, and sustainability challenges. The program offers entrepreneurs training, networking, and access to investors, industry partners, and strategic advisors.

Cleantech Open operates primarily in the United States but has a growing global presence, running regional accelerators and national competitions. Over the years, it has helped launch more than 2,000 companies that have collectively raised billions in external funding. For more information, visit: www.cleantechopen.org.

The Water Institute (The Water Institute of the Gulf)

The Water Institute is a nonprofit research organization based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Established in 2011, it conducts applied research, modeling, and analysis to support sustainable water and coastal systems. Its work focuses on coastal restoration, flood risk reduction, ecosystem services, and community resilience—especially in vulnerable areas like the Gulf Coast.

The Institute partners with government agencies, universities, communities, and private industry to deliver science-based solutions that inform planning, policy, and implementation for water resource challenges worldwide. For more information, visit: www.thewaterinstitute.org.

Deep Blue Institute

Deep Blue Institute is a research and innovation hub based in Louisiana, dedicated to developing solutions for coastal resilience and advancing the Blue Economy. Its work bridges science, technology, and policy to address the urgent challenges of coastal erosion, climate change, and sustainable economic growth. The Institute collaborates with communities, industry, and government partners to protect vulnerable ecosystems and foster a thriving maritime economy across the Gulf Coast and beyond. For more information, visit: www.deepblue.institute.