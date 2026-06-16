Gulf Coast Bank Welcomes 28 Summer Interns

NEW ORLEANS – Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company has selected 28 students from a pool of more than 680 applicants to participate in its 2026 Summer Internship Program, a comprehensive professional development experience designed to cultivate the next generation of banking, business, and community leaders.

Representing 12 colleges and universities across Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Texas, and Illinois, this year’s intern class will gain hands-on experience across multiple areas of the company. Interns will work alongside Gulf Coast Bank team members, contribute to meaningful projects, and gain firsthand insight into how community banking supports individuals, families, businesses, and economic growth throughout the Gulf South.

“At Gulf Coast Bank, we have always believed that banking is about people,” said Guy T. Williams, Chairman and CEO of Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company. “Investing in young talent is one of the most meaningful ways we can strengthen the future of our communities. Our summer interns bring energy, curiosity, and fresh perspectives to our company, and we are proud to provide opportunities that help them grow professionally while gaining a deeper understanding of the role community banking plays in supporting individuals, businesses, and local economies.”

- Sponsors -

Hands-On Industry Experience – Gulf Coast Bank

Throughout the program, interns will participate in department-specific assignments, mentorship opportunities, leadership discussions, financial literacy training, community engagement activities, and professional development sessions designed to provide a broad understanding of the financial services industry. The experience allows students to explore career paths while developing practical skills that will benefit them long after graduation.

Gulf Coast Bank’s internship program continues to attract strong interest from students across the region, reflecting its reputation for providing meaningful professional experience and career development opportunities. Interest in the program has grown significantly in recent years, making the 2026 intern class one of the program’s most competitive to date.

“Our internship program is designed to give students meaningful, hands-on experience that prepares them for success after graduation,” said Jason Shields, Chief Operating Officer of Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company. “Interns work on real projects, collaborate with experienced professionals, and gain exposure to a wide range of career paths across the organization. We’re especially proud that 47% of our 2025 interns either returned for an additional internship or received employment opportunities with Gulf Coast Bank, which speaks to the value of the experience and the strength of the talent entering our industry.”