Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Reports Growth

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company has announced solid financial performance for the first nine months of 2025, underscoring the bank’s consistent growth trajectory and community banking model. The company reported net income of $31.8 million, more than double last year’s results for the same period.

“Our strong results reflect the loyalty of our customers and the dedication of our employees,” said Guy T. Williams, President and CEO of Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company. “Loan and deposit growth have moved hand in hand this year, which speaks to the strength of our relationships and our ability to serve both consumers and businesses across our communities.”

Williams continued, “What sets Gulf Coast Bank apart is the breadth of our business lines and how seamlessly they work together to meet customers’ needs at every stage of their financial journey. Whether a company is just getting started, expanding operations, or entering new markets, we have the ability to finance it all, without the need to look elsewhere. From traditional banking and trust services to purchase order financing, leasing, and SBA lending, our subsidiaries and specialized divisions provide end-to-end support that grows with our clients.”

The bank’s financial performance in 2025 has been driven by sustained loan demand, balanced deposit growth, and resilient non-interest revenue streams. Asset quality remains solid, capital is robust, and profitability continues to trend higher across all key measures.

Nine-Month Financial Highlights (as of September 30, 2025)

Sept. 30, 2024 Sept. 30, 2025 Change YTD Net Income $15.1 million $31.8 million +110% year over year Total Assets $3.37 billion $3.5 billion +4% Total Loans $2.37 billion $2.52 billion +6% Total Deposits $2.93 billion $3.10 billion +6% Tangible Equity $312 million $312 million +8%

Forward-Looking Outlook

As Gulf Coast Bank enters the final quarter of 2025, leadership expects continued momentum across its diversified business lines. The bank is investing in technology and digital banking solutions to better serve clients, while expanding its commercial finance platform nationwide.

“Looking ahead, our focus remains on long-term sustainability and growth,” Williams said. “We are strengthening our presence across Southeast Louisiana, Alabama, and Florida, while exploring new opportunities in adjacent markets. At the same time, we are committed to deepening our community impact through financial education, small business lending, and investment in local initiatives.”

Key priorities for the remainder of 2025 and into 2026 include:

Accelerating digital enhancements by expanding mobile and online banking capabilities, improving account opening speed, and adding advanced treasury and cash-management tools for businesses.

Continuing disciplined growth in commercial finance by broadening the bank’s national reach while maintaining conservative underwriting and industry diversification.

Optimizing the deposit mix with a focus on relationship-based accounts, treasury services, and low-cost funding to support margin stability.

Sustaining excellent asset quality through proactive credit monitoring and prudent portfolio management.

Investing in people and communities through expanded financial education programs, small business lending initiatives, and targeted hiring in growth markets.

About Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company

Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company, with more than $3.5 billion in assets, is the largest locally owned bank headquartered in New Orleans. The bank serves both business and personal clients through 22 branch offices across Southeast Louisiana, Alabama, and Florida, as well as loan production offices, trust and investment divisions, and a nationwide commercial finance platform. Gulf Coast Bank is deeply committed to relationship banking, community reinvestment, and delivering innovative financial solutions that help its customers thrive.