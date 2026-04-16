NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Toni Shirley has been named as the new Business Development Officer for Gulf Coast Bank & Trust.

With more than 30 years of banking experience, the bank shares Shirley brings extensive expertise in customer service, operations and branch development. She has spent over 20 years in bank training, helping teams enhance performance and deliver exceptional client experiences.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in business and a master’s degree in Instructional Design & Technology, and is a Certified Financial Literacy Professional, reflecting her strong commitment to promoting financial education in the community.