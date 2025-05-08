Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Announces First-of-its-Kind Off-the-Grid Branch

HARAHAN, La. – Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company will host the grand opening of its new Elmwood Branch, a major investment in sustainable and resilient banking infrastructure. Purpose-built to remain fully operational during power outages, severe weather, and regional disruptions, the branch is the first of its kind in the region and serves as a model for future-ready financial services.

The facility features solar power with backup battery storage, geothermal heating and cooling, satellite internet, and passive design strategies. Combining cutting-edge technology with community-centered service, the branch exemplifies a new standard for resilient, sustainable banking in Southeast Louisiana.

WHEN: May 14 at 12:30 pm with the ribbon cutting taking place at 1:30 pm.

WHERE: Gulf Coast Bank & Trust – Elmwood Branch, 1208 Elmwood Park Blvd., Harahan.

WHO: Guy Williams, President & CEO, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust; Jerry Bologna, President & CEO, JEDCO; Heather Troxclair, Elmwood Branch Manager, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust; a Glass Half Full representative;

and a Jefferson Parish Council Representative.

While other banks in the United States have implemented sustainable features, such as PNC Bank’s net-zero energy branch in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which produces more energy than it consumes, the Elmwood Branch’s combination of solar power with backup battery storage, geothermal heating and cooling, satellite internet, and passive design strategies distinguishes it as a pioneering model in off-grid banking infrastructure.

New Orleans has been at the forefront of implementing resilient infrastructure, particularly in response to challenges posed by climate change and severe weather events. The city’s approach includes the development of green infrastructure to manage stormwater and reduce flooding risks. Projects like the Greater New Orleans Urban Water Plan emphasize the use of natural systems to absorb runoff, filter pollution, and mitigate flooding threats through features such as bioswales, rain gardens, and permeable pavements.

The City of New Orleans has implemented stormwater and green infrastructure projects across multiple neighborhoods to reduce flooding risks. These projects include enhancements and repairs aimed at improving the city’s resilience to heavy rainfall and storm events.

Such infrastructure ensures continuity of essential services during disruptions, protects against environmental hazards, and supports long-term sustainability. By integrating renewable energy sources, efficient water management systems, and sustainable design principles, resilient infrastructure contributes to the overall safety, health, and economic stability of the region.

The Elmwood Branch of Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company exemplifies these principles, setting a precedent for future developments in the area.

About Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company

Founded in 1990, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company is New Orleans’ largest locally owned bank, employing over 950 professionals nationwide. Recognized for its community focus and innovative solutions, the bank offers personal and business banking, mortgages, trust services, and wealth management solutions.