Gulf Coast Bank Reports $33.4M in Earnings

NEW ORLEANS — Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company reported $33.4 million in net income for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2026, including $12.8 million earned during the third quarter. Net interest income totaled $189.4 million for the first nine months of the year.

Total assets reached $3.89 billion as of Sept. 30, an increase of approximately $260 million, or 7.2%, from $3.63 billion at the end of 2025. Total loan principal increased approximately $294 million, or 11.5%, from $2.56 billion to $2.84 billion during the same period.

“Our performance through September reflects the work of our employees and the confidence customers place in Gulf Coast Bank,” said Guy T. Williams, chairman and CEO of Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company. “We continue to help businesses and families meet their financing needs while building the relationships that support our long-term success.”

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Third-Quarter Financial Highlights

Net loans increased from $2.51 billion at Dec. 31, 2025, to $2.81 billion at Sept. 30, 2026, a gain of approximately $285 million, or 11.3%.

Total deposits were approximately $3.33 billion at Sept. 30, excluding borrowings. Combined deposits and borrowings increased from $3.27 billion at the end of 2025 to $3.49 billion, an increase of approximately $229 million, or 7.1%.

Tangible equity, excluding unrealized investment gains and losses and intangible assets, increased $30.2 million, or 9.4%, from $321.4 million at year-end 2025 to $351.6 million at Sept. 30.

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Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

December 31, 2025 September 30, 2026 Change Total Assets $3.63 billion $3.89 billion +$260 million (+7.2%) Total Loans $2.56 billion $2.84 billion +$294 million (+11.5%) Net Loans $2.51 billion $2.81 billion +$285 million (+11.3%) Deposits & Borrowings $3.27 billion $3.49 billion +$229 million (+7.1%) Tangible Equity $321.4 million $351.6 million +$30.2 million (+9.4%)

Source: Unaudited September 30, 2026 financial statements.

Looking ahead, Williams said the bank’s priorities include expansion, technology and employee development.

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“Our focus remains on thoughtful expansion, technology that makes banking more convenient, and investing in employees who understand the communities we serve,” Williams said. “As we look toward 2027, we want to earn more of our customers’ everyday banking business while maintaining the personal service, local decision-making and disciplined approach to growth they expect from us.”

Gulf Coast Bank

Gulf Coast Bank is the largest locally owned bank headquartered in New Orleans, with 23 branch offices across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. The bank also operates loan production offices and a nationwide commercial finance platform, offering services including commercial banking, treasury management, SBA lending, leasing, trust and wealth management, and specialty finance.