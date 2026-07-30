Gulf Coast Bank Reports 16% Earnings Increase.

NEW ORLEANS – Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company has announced strong financial results for the first six months of 2026, highlighted by continued loan and asset growth, solid earnings performance, and strategic investments that position the bank for continued expansion throughout the Gulf South. The first half of 2026 also marked the continued execution of the bank’s regional growth strategy with the opening of new banking offices in Orange Beach, Ala., and Hattiesburg, Miss., and plans to open a Gulfport, Miss., location later this year.

During the first half of 2026, Gulf Coast Bank grew total assets to $3,856 million, an increase of $226 million (6%) since year-end 2025. Total loans increased $240 million (9%) to $2,822 million, reflecting continued demand across the bank’s commercial, specialty finance, residential and consumer lending platforms. Tier 1 Capital remained strong at $338 million, an increase of $17 million (5%) since year-end 2025.

“Our first-half performance reflects the strength of our diversified business model and the trust our customers continue to place in Gulf Coast Bank,” said Guy T. Williams, Chairman and CEO of Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company. “We continue to grow responsibly while maintaining the disciplined credit culture and relationship banking approach that have defined our organization for decades. At the same time, we’re thoughtfully expanding our footprint throughout the Gulf South to better serve customers in growing markets while remaining true to our community banking roots.”

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The bank generated $20.7 million in net income during the first six months of 2026, while producing $121 million in net interest income, demonstrating continued earnings strength despite a competitive interest rate environment. The bank also maintained strong capital levels and exceptional asset quality while continuing to invest in strategic growth initiatives.

“One of our greatest strengths is the breadth of our financial services platform,” added Williams. “Whether serving entrepreneurs, middle-market companies, commercial real estate developers or families planning for the future, we have the expertise and specialized business lines to meet virtually every financial need. As we continue expanding throughout the Gulf South, we remain committed to delivering local decision-making backed by sophisticated financial solutions. The recent openings of our Orange Beach and Hattiesburg banking offices, and our upcoming Gulfport location, reflect our confidence in the region and our commitment to serving more businesses and families with the personalized service that defines Gulf Coast Bank.”

First Half 2026 Financial Highlights

December 31, 2025 June 30, 2026 Change Net Income (Six Months) $17.8 million $20.7 million +$2.8 million (+15.8%) Total Assets $3,631 million $3,856 million +$226 million (+6.2%) Total Loans $2,582 million $2,822 million +$240 million (+9.3%) Tier 1 Capital $321.4 million $338.2 million +16.8 million (+5.2%)

Source: Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company Consolidated Reports of Condition and Income (Call Reports) as of December 31, 2025, and June 30, 2026. June 30, 2026, figures are unaudited. Net Income reflects the six months ended June 30 for each respective year. Dollar amounts and percentages are based on unrounded figures and may not sum due to rounding.

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Gulf Coast Bank – Strategic Momentum

In addition to its financial performance, Gulf Coast Bank continued executing several strategic initiatives during the first half of 2026, including:

Expanding its Gulf South footprint with the opening of new banking offices in Orange Beach, Ala., and Hattiesburg, Miss., while preparing to open a Gulfport, Miss., location later this year.

Continued expansion throughout the Gulf South with investments in new markets and experienced banking talent.

Expansion of the bank’s commercial finance platform through the acquisition of select assets from Third Coast Commercial Capital.

Continued investment in digital banking enhancements and treasury management capabilities.

Ongoing growth across commercial banking, specialty finance, leasing, SBA lending, trust and investment services.

Expanded support of nonprofit organizations, financial education initiatives and community development throughout the markets the bank serves.

Looking Ahead

As Gulf Coast Bank enters the second half of 2026, the organization remains focused on disciplined growth while continuing to invest in people, technology and strategic opportunities. The results reflect continued confidence in the economic outlook for Louisiana and the surrounding region, where the bank continues to invest in businesses, communities and strategic growth opportunities.

“Our outlook remains very positive,” Williams said. “We are seeing continued momentum across our business lines and remain focused on sustainable growth, exceptional customer service, and strengthening the communities we serve. By continuing to invest in talented people, innovative products, and strategic expansion opportunities, we are positioning Gulf Coast Bank for long-term success. As we continue growing across the Gulf South, we’ll remain focused on bringing relationship-based banking to new communities while delivering the local decision-making and personalized service our customers expect.”