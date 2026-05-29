Dalton Glapion – Gulf Coast Bank Names New Business Development Officer

NEW ORLEANS – Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company has announced that Dalton Glapion has been appointed as a Business Development Officer, the latest addition to the bank’s business development team.

“Dalton is a dedicated financial professional with a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Since entering the financial industry in 2018, he has gained valuable experience and also founded his own business,” said Gulf Coast Bank officials in a statement.

“He brings a thoughtful, client-focused approach to his role. He is committed to delivering insightful guidance and continuously finding innovative ways to enhance client services and solutions.”

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“I’m excited to join Gulf Coast Bank and Trust at a time when the institution is deepening its commitment to business and commercial clients across the region,” said Glapion. “My focus mimics the bank’s focus, which is to build relationships and helping clients access the capital and guidance they need to grow.”

Glapion brings approximately eight years of experience in the financial industry, with a background on the investment side of the business. He previously worked with Morgan Stanley and Ariel Investments, along with other institutions, building expertise in markets and capital. In his new role, he said he aims to leverage that experience to provide clients with a combination of strategic financial insight and access to banking and lending solutions, with a focus on long-term value and sound financial decision-making.

A graduate of St. Augustine High School, Glapion also holds a business degree from University of Arkansas–Fort Smith. He said a guiding principle in his professional approach is the phrase, “Slow is smooth and smooth is fast,” reflecting an emphasis on disciplined, thoughtful execution in financial planning and client service.

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“Please join us in congratulating Dalton on his new role and wishing him continued success,” said Gulf Coast Bank officials.

Gulf Coast Bank Overview

Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company is a Louisiana-based community bank offering personal and business banking, mortgage lending and wealth management services. Headquartered in New Orleans, the bank operates 23 locations across the Gulf South, including markets in Louisiana, Florida and Alabama, and is known for its localized, community-focused approach. The bank is planning to expand into Mississippi with new locations in Gulfport and Hattiesburg.