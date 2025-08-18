Gulf Coast Bank “Auctions in August” Returns

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company’s highly anticipated “Auctions in August” is back—offering hundreds of unique items while giving bidders the chance to make a real difference in their communities. This month-long online silent auction is live now at AuctionsInAugust.com and runs through August 28, 2025. Every dollar raised goes directly to nonprofits.

From restaurant gift cards, dream vacations, and spa experiences to gift baskets, artwork, jewelry, and signed sports memorabilia, the auction has something for everyone. Each auction item’s donor chooses the nonprofit that will receive 100% of the winning bid amount, and nonprofits themselves can contribute items to support their own causes.

“What’s truly unique about Auctions in August is that the donors get to decide which nonprofit benefits from their auctioned item,” said Guy Williams, President and CEO of Gulf Coast Bank. “It’s a win-win for donors, bidders, and the organizations that make a difference every day.”

Since its launch in 2008, Auctions in August has raised $1,598,700 for hundreds of nonprofit organizations. “Now more than ever, our nonprofits need our support,” added Sarah Barnett, Gulf Coast Bank’s Nonprofit Marketing Coordinator. “This is a fun, easy way for the community to step up.”

Special Art Preview Event – Gulf Coast Bank

Bidders can preview a selection of art and other auction items in person at a special reception:

Tuesday, August 19 | 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Gulf Coast Bank – Elmwood Location

1208 Elmwood Park Blvd, Harahan, LA

Attendees can meet leaders from participating nonprofits, learn about their missions, and mingle with fellow supporters.

About Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company

Founded in 1990, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company is New Orleans’ largest locally owned bank, employing over 950 professionals nationwide. Recognized for its community focus and innovative solutions, the bank offers personal and business banking, mortgages, trust services, and wealth management solutions.