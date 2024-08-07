Gulf Coast Amtrak Line Could Boost Manufacturing Jobs and Save Money

NEW ORLEANS — Earlier this week, Southern Rail Commission announced the reinstating of the Gulf Coast Amtrak train route between New Orleans and Mobile, Al. Representatives from the organization which aims to promote economic development along rail corridors stated that passengers could expect the railway relaunch as early as Q1 of 2025.

While platforms are ready in New Orleans at Union Station with four more stops in Mississippi (Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Biloxi and Pascagoula), the Mobile station still needs to be built. The schedule for the new service will be available on Amtrak.com approximately 90 days before it starts, with bookings expected to open around November 9 if the service launches in time for the Super Bowl. Fare details will be announced alongside the schedule. Representatives from the Southern Rail Commission invited Biz New Orleans to take a look at current ticket prices in similar markets as rates are not currently available.

The mileage between New Orleans to Mobile is currently 143.9 miles via I-10 which is similar to the distance between Philadelphia and Washington D.C. Fares between the two cities in the Northeast Corridor range from $11-$68 for coach class seats. Comparatively, business travel expenses per the IRS current mileage rate is 65.5 cents/mile, which means employees traveling by car could expect to expense about $90 for a one way trip.

Although Amtrak offers a similar albeit longer service to Houston from New Orleans, trains cost $400+ in this direction and many are nondirect, rerouting in Chicago which may take up to 76 hours. Users on New Orleans Reddit expressed skepticism about the New Orleans to Mobile route, suggesting the project may fall by the wayside and become too expensive and too inefficient to warrant utilizing it. Criticisms have fallen short in recognizing development of the aerospace industry in the Gulf Coast region since Katrina and the discontinuation of the original Amtrak service.

Aerospace engineering is already well-established on the Gulf Coast, with notable players such as NASA Michoud in New Orleans and the Stennis Space Center in Mississippi contributing to the region’s industry presence. Additionally, Mobile’s Airbus aviation manufacturing facility stands out as a significant hub in the area. The presence of Airbus could be particularly advantageous for residents of the Gulf Coast who might seek hybrid work opportunities. The company’s commitment to local training and apprenticeships holds the potential to create substantial benefits for Amtrak passengers traveling between New Orleans and Mobile. By enhancing local job prospects and spurring economic growth, Airbus’s investment could improve regional infrastructure and services, including potentially bolstering Amtrak’s facilities and connectivity. Furthermore, competitive pay and robust development opportunities provided by Airbus could foster a more prosperous community, which in turn might increase passenger traffic and elevate the overall vitality of the region.

In addition to its benefits for local residents and Amtrak passengers, the presence of Airbus and the growth of the aerospace sector on the Gulf Coast could also enhance connectivity for international travelers. New Orleans’ Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY) serves as a major gateway for global visitors, making it a strategic point for accessing Mobile. Improved regional infrastructure and services driven by Airbus’s investments could streamline travel between New Orleans and Mobile, making it easier for international tourists to explore both cities. Enhanced connectivity would not only boost tourism in Mobile but also foster a stronger regional economy, as increased international traffic could lead to more business and leisure travel, enriching the overall travel experience and promoting economic growth throughout the Gulf Coast.

Amtrak made its largest annual capital investment ever in FY 2023, investing nearly $3 billion into modern trains, enhanced stations and facilities, new tunnels and bridges and other critical infrastructure upgrades. This represents part of a multi-year program of investment that will be the largest capital program in the company’s history.

An inaugural train is planned for the day before regular service begins. The service will feature two trains daily traveling from New Orleans to Mobile and two trains daily from Mobile to New Orleans. Each stop in the four Coast cities will be brief, allowing passengers only a few minutes to board or disembark.

To view of a list of current job openings at Airbus Mobile, click here. Information about their apprenticeships and programs for high school students can be found here.