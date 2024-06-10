Guarantee Restoration Services Moves from Kenner to St. Rose

NEW ORLEANS – Guarantee Restoration Services, which helps customers recover from property damage caused by a natural disaster, has moved its Greater New Orleans headquarters from Kenner to a new facility in St. Rose. The new, two-acre site has increased warehouse space and secure vaults.

“We’re thrilled to announce the relocation of our New Orleans headquarters to this state-of-the- art facility,” said Shawn Folks, CEO of Guarantee Restoration, in a press release. “New Orleans has always been the heart of the Louisiana community, and it serves as the foundation for our continued growth across the entire Gulf Coast Region. This new location allows us to not only expand our services, but also provide our team with the latest technology and resources to deliver exceptional restoration solutions even faster and more efficiently.”

In 2024, Guarantee Restoration celebrated 50 years in business. In Louisiana, the company has offices in Lafayette, Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Its Mississippi locations are Gulfport and Jackson. It has a location in Mobile, Alabama.