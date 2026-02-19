Emilia Henry – Guarantee Restoration Names New Business Development Manager. Photo provided by Guarantee Restoration Services.

BATON ROUGE, La. – Guarantee Restoration Services has announced the addition of Emilia “Emi” Gilbert Henry, CFRE, as the company’s new Louisiana Business Development Manager, reinforcing the company’s aggressive growth strategy across the Gulf Coast while deepening its commitment to Louisiana, the state where the company was founded.

Henry brings more than two decades of experience in business development, strategic partnerships, fundraising leadership, and relationship management across Louisiana’s business and nonprofit sectors. Her appointment comes as the company continues expanding operations and strengthening its service footprint throughout the Gulf Coast region, while maintaining a strong focus on continued growth in Louisiana.

Most recently, Henry served as Senior Vice President of Investor Development for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC), where she led investor relations and corporate funding initiatives supporting economic development across a nine-parish region. During her tenure, she helped secure $4.6 million in funding for BRAC’s five-year regional strategic growth plan, exceeding prior campaign results while building and managing high-performing investor engagement strategies.

Her career also includes extensive leadership roles with the LSU Foundation and LSU College of Science, where she consistently exceeded fundraising and partnership goals, secured multimillion-dollar gifts, and cultivated long-term relationships with corporate and community leaders across the state.

At GRS, Henry will focus on strengthening partnerships, expanding client relationships, and supporting continued market growth across Louisiana while aligning regional development with the company’s broader Gulf Coast expansion plans.

“Emi understands Louisiana, our business community, and how to build meaningful, lasting relationships,” said Shawn Folks, owner of Guarantee Restoration Services. “As we continue growing across the Gulf Coast and beyond, it was critical to bring in someone who not only understands expansion strategy, but also appreciates the importance of continuing to invest in the communities where we started. Her leadership and network will play a key role in our next phase of growth.”

Henry’s background in economic development, corporate engagement, and strategic partnerships positions her to support municipalities, commercial property owners, healthcare systems, industrial clients, and businesses seeking reliable restoration services across the region.

A Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE) and longtime community leader, she has served on multiple boards and advisory committees throughout Baton Rouge, further strengthening her connection to Louisiana’s business and civic communities.

Her appointment represents one of several recent strategic moves by Guarantee Restoration Services as the company continues investing in personnel, infrastructure, and partnerships aimed at establishing the firm as the dominant restoration provider across the Gulf Coast region, while reinforcing its long-standing presence in Louisiana.

About Guarantee Restoration Services

Founded in Louisiana, Guarantee Restoration provides comprehensive disaster recovery and property restoration services, including water, fire, and storm damage restoration for commercial, industrial, and residential clients. With rapid response capabilities and a growing regional footprint, the company continues expanding its operations throughout the Gulf Coast while maintaining its commitment to serving the communities where it was built.

For more information about Guarantee Restoration Services, visit www.GuaranteeRestoration.com/.