GSX Brings Top Security Experts to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – The Global Security Exchange (GSX), one of the world’s largest gatherings of security professionals, opened Sept. 29 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The three-day event runs through Oct. 1 and marks the 70th anniversary of both GSX and ASIS International, the professional association that organizes the conference.

The conference is expected to draw about 15,000 registrants from nearly 100 countries. More than 500 exhibitors are on site to showcase the latest security solutions, ranging from cyber threat prevention and executive protection to strategies for workplace violence, school security, and corporate risk management.

Security as a Shared Responsibility

Organizers describe GSX as more than a trade show for professional security officers. The program is designed to reflect the reality that security now extends well beyond corporate and government specialists. From schools confronting new safety protocols, to hospitals protecting patient data, to cities modernizing emergency communications systems, the scope of security has broadened into a community-wide responsibility.

The conference frames security as a shared challenge: businesses safeguarding intellectual property, universities protecting students, utilities hardening infrastructure, and neighborhoods preparing for natural disasters or violent incidents. The aim is not only to showcase technologies and techniques but to foster collaboration across sectors that traditionally operated in silos.

This year’s focus on cyber threats, workplace violence, school safety, and executive protection underscores the point. Each of these issues affects institutions differently but ultimately impacts communities as a whole. Organizers say the value of GSX lies in bringing together diverse actors—from corporate executives to first responders to technology firms—to develop strategies that can be applied across borders and industries.

Military and Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

A highlight of this year’s program is Military and Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Oct. 1. On that day, all active duty and retired military personnel, law enforcement officers, and first responders will be admitted free with a one-day pass that grants full access to educational sessions, exhibitors, and other conference offerings.

A central feature of the day is the MLEAD Breakfast, sponsored by Protos Security, which will bring together service members and public safety professionals for peer networking. The event is designed not only as a moment of recognition but also as an opportunity for attendees to explore how their operational experience might translate into careers in private or corporate security.

Throughout the day, MLEAD participants will have access to the full range of conference programming. That includes more than 500 exhibitors on the show floor, exhibit-hall learning sessions, keynote presentations, and concurrent breakout tracks covering the latest developments in global security. For those unable to attend in person, digital access is available to Wednesday’s keynote and select sessions.

Protos Security is extending its presence beyond the breakfast by hosting an “Innovation Wall” and “Gratitude Wall” at its exhibit booth, where participants can leave notes identifying security challenges or offering messages of thanks to service members. These interactive features are meant to encourage engagement while highlighting the connection between public service and private security solutions.

Organizers say the day highlights GSX’s broader mission to bridge civil, corporate, and public safety sectors. It is at once symbolic and practical—honoring the service of military and law enforcement professionals while creating a venue for recruiting, talent exchange, and knowledge-sharing. By integrating frontline experience in crisis response, intelligence, and command operations into its dialogue, GSX aims to strengthen the security community’s ability to address challenges across industries and borders.

About GSX

The Global Security Exchange (GSX) is the annual flagship event of ASIS International, the world’s largest association for security management professionals. First established in 1955, GSX has grown into one of the most prominent security conferences worldwide, drawing thousands of attendees each year from across industries, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations.

The event combines a large-scale trade show floor with educational programming, keynote addresses, and networking opportunities. Its exhibitors showcase innovations ranging from cybersecurity solutions and surveillance systems to crisis management tools and protective services. In addition to spotlighting emerging technologies, GSX emphasizes professional development and cross-sector collaboration, with programming designed for both seasoned security leaders and newcomers to the field.

By convening experts from nearly 100 countries, GSX provides a global platform to address today’s most pressing security challenges and to explore strategies for building resilience in an increasingly complex world.

About ASIS International

ASIS International is the world’s largest association dedicated to advancing security management. Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, the organization represents tens of thousands of members across more than 150 countries. Its mission is to provide security professionals with the knowledge, resources, and professional certifications needed to protect people, property, and information.

ASIS is best known for its globally recognized credentials, including the Certified Protection Professional (CPP), Professional Certified Investigator (PCI), and Physical Security Professional (PSP). The association also produces industry standards and guidelines that help shape best practices in security management worldwide.

Through events such as the Global Security Exchange, ASIS fosters collaboration across sectors, bringing together leaders from business, government, law enforcement, and academia. Its focus on professional development and community engagement has positioned ASIS as a central voice in shaping the future of global security.