GSREIA Report Points to Energy Grid Investment Growth

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – The Gulf States Renewable Energy Industries Association (GSREIA) released its 2025 Impact Report outlining policy, regulatory and market developments that could significantly expand grid capacity, energy reliability and distributed energy investment across New Orleans and the broader Gulf Coast. “Gulf States Renewable Energy Industries Association’s exponential growth, wide-ranging participation, and high-volume impact

NEW ORLEANS – The Gulf States Renewable Energy Industries Association (GSREIA) released its 2025 Impact Report outlining policy, regulatory and market developments that could significantly expand grid capacity, energy reliability and distributed energy investment across New Orleans and the broader Gulf Coast.

“Gulf States Renewable Energy Industries Association’s exponential growth, wide-ranging participation, and high-volume impact made 2025 a significant marker in the organization’s trajectory,” said Jeff Cantin, CEO, Solar Alternatives and Board Chairman of GSREI.

Among the most consequential developments for the region is progress on Louisiana’s Distributed Energy Resources (DER) docket, which dedicates $30 million in non-federal funding to build a network of demand response resources. In 2025, Entergy litigation settlement funds, known as SERI credits, totaling $30 million were approved to support those investments.

Distributed Energy and Battery Investment

Of that total, $28 million is allocated for upfront battery incentives split evenly between residential and community or commercial sites, with the remaining $2 million designated for program administration and implementation. At full deployment, the program is expected to make New Orleans home to one of the nation’s largest battery-based virtual power plants on a per-capita basis.

While consolidated billing remains unresolved, the docket finalized key technical procedures and advanced regulatory and engineering frameworks tied to community solar.

Microgrids and Energy Resilience

GSREIA’s report also highlights growing demand for microgrids and energy resilience across South Louisiana following Hurricane Ida, which accelerated interest in backup power systems for critical facilities, businesses and community organizations. That momentum has continued, a trend reflected in New Orleans hosting the RE+ Microgrids conference in 2025.

Transmission, Grid Capacity and State Policy

At the state policy level, GSREIA supported legislative action directing a Louisiana-specific study of Grid Enhancing Technologies, which are designed to increase capacity on existing transmission and distribution infrastructure. The study, approved by lawmakers in 2025, will analyze commercially available but underutilized technologies that could help meet rising electricity demand without new transmission construction.

GSREIA is working with partners including the American Council on Renewable Energy, the WATT Coalition, Grid Strategies, LSU’s Center for Energy Studies, national laboratories and the Louisiana Department of Conservation & Energy. A broader transmission and distribution study supported by national lab technical assistance is expected to be completed in 2026.

Regulatory Developments and Industry Convening

In 2025, GSREIA was involved in state energy policy discussions affecting how and where renewable energy projects can be developed in Louisiana, an issue closely tied to project timelines and investment certainty. The association provided technical input as lawmakers revised proposed siting legislation, work that has since moved into a state rulemaking process under Act 279.

GSREIA also hosted a siting briefing for agency counsel presented by Liskow LLP and established a Renewable Energy Siting Advisory Committee, led by board vice president Scott Coenen of Avangrid Energy, to provide ongoing feedback as regulations are finalized.

As an intervenor, GSREIA participated in Louisiana Public Service Commission proceedings focused on electricity affordability and reliability. Although the Customer Centered Options docket (R-35462) was closed before completion, those issues are now being taken up through legislative action and the Task Force on Energy Infrastructure and Modernization, with updates expected in spring 2026.

That policy work has been paired with expanded industry engagement. GSREIA held its first annual Renewables Summit in 2025, bringing together manufacturers, developers, investors, policymakers and energy experts to examine grid reliability, speed-to-power strategies and the region’s growing electricity demand, with the organization signaling plans to build on the forum in future years.

“While the industry as a whole experienced a tumultuous policy environment that would threaten the stability of any business or industry, GSREIA members and sponsors have deepened our commitment to value stacking and industry transformation to survive and to thrive,” said Cantin.