Tershara Matthews – GSREIA Names New Treasurer. Photo provided by GSREIA.

NEW ORLEANS — The Gulf States Renewable Energy Industries Association (GSREIA) has appointed Tershara Matthews of WSP as its new treasurer and a member of the association’s executive committee.

Matthews, who was appointed to the position in April, brings experience in energy, infrastructure and environmental services to the GSREIA leadership team. As senior vice president of WSP, a global engineering and professional services firm, Matthews works on advancing energy solutions and fostering collaboration across the public and private sectors. According to GSREIA, her experience will support the association’s work across the Gulf States region.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tershara to GSREIA’s leadership team,” said Jeff Cantin, chairman of the board. “Her experience, insight, and dedication to moving the needle on Gulf Coast energy solutions make her an outstanding addition to GSREIA’s Executive Board.”

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Matthews said, “I look forward to bringing my skillset to serve in this position and contribute to the incredible effectiveness of this organization. GSREIA Members are leading innovation and quickly deployed energy solutions, and I’m proud to join the leadership team at the helm.”

Tershara Matthews is the national offshore policy lead for WSP USA with offshore energy development expertise and a particular focus on offshore wind and energy transition. With 16 years of coastal regulatory and energy industry experience in the Gulf, Matthews has technical knowledge in offshore wind planning, marine spatial planning, cable routing studies, coastal resiliency and survey efforts, including regulatory expertise gained through the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s renewable energy leasing process for the Gulf of Mexico.

Matthews leverages this integrated, strategic regulatory experience to promote lessons learned, drive effective policy development and advance the growth of the offshore sector in the rapidly evolving energy market focused on reliability, resiliency and sustainability.

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GSREIA is a regional trade organization representing companies across the renewable energy supply chain in the Gulf States. Through advocacy, education and collaboration, the association supports renewable energy industry development across the region.