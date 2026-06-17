GRS Launches National Sales Team

NEW ORLEANS – Guarantee Restoration Services (GRS), a full-service restoration contractor serving the Gulf Coast since 1974, has announced the implementation of a new National Sales Team.

The company serves clients across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama with six locations in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans, Louisiana; Gulfport and Jackson, Mississippi; and Mobile, Alabama.

The new team includes former New Orleans Saints and Pelicans sales executive David Stern and restoration industry veteran Chad Catalano, who spent several years coaching high school baseball in the New Orleans area.

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The newly established team will be led by Barrett Dick, director of national sales, alongside Zack Klein, director of business development and marketing. Together, they have played a pivotal role in growing GRS relationships across multiple industries throughout the Gulf Coast and beyond for more than a decade. The team also includes newly hired account executives David Stern and Chad Catalano.

Stern brings more than a decade of high-level sales and relationship management experience from the professional sports industry. Prior to joining GRS, he served with the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans organization, where he consistently ranked among the organization’s top sales representatives and generated more than $38 million in multiyear contracts throughout his career.

“David’s experience of building relationships, managing high-profile partnerships, and delivering exceptional client service makes him a tremendous addition to our team,” said Klein. “His background and skillset align perfectly with the direction we are heading as a company.”

Catalano, who joined Guarantee Restoration Services in January 2026, brings nearly two decades of restoration industry experience, with a strong background in sales leadership, project coordination and relationship development throughout the Southeast and Gulf South regions. In addition to his restoration industry experience, Catalano spent several years as a successful high school baseball coach in the New Orleans area, earning multiple district championships and Coach of the Year honors.

“Over the years, we have seen our partnerships and opportunities continue to grow beyond our traditional footprint,” said Klein, director of business development and marketing at Guarantee Restoration Services. “Creating a dedicated National Sales Team allows us to strengthen those relationships, support our partners on a larger scale, and continue expanding the reach of the GRS brand, while staying true to the service and responsiveness we are known for.”

GRS National Expansion Strategy

Dick, who will celebrate 10 years with GRS next month, brings extensive industry knowledge and leadership experience to the role. He holds multiple Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) credentials, including Water Damage Restoration Technician (WRT), Applied Structural Drying (ASD), Applied Microbial Remediation Technician (AMRT), and Fire & Smoke Damage Restoration Technician (FSRT).

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After graduating from Louisiana State University, Dick began his professional career with Marucci Sports before joining Guarantee Restoration Services in July 2016. Just weeks into his time with the company, the historic Great Flood of 2016 impacted Southeastern Louisiana, providing him with firsthand experience managing large-scale losses and coordinating restoration efforts for major school districts and commercial clients.

Since then, he has helped cultivate business development efforts throughout Louisiana and nationally, working closely with partners in hospitality, education, government, healthcare, and other commercial sectors.

“Our focus has always been relationship-driven,” said Dick. “We want our clients and partners to know they have a team they can rely on before, during, and after a disaster. This National Sales Team is another way we are investing in those relationships and positioning Guarantee to better serve organizations wherever they need us.”

With the implementation of its National Sales Team, GRS is further expanding its ability to support partners across the country through large-loss response, catastrophe recovery, and national account relationships. The company specializes in water, fire, mold, storm, and biohazard restoration, as well as reconstruction and pre-loss planning services.