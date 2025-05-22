Grow Louisiana Coalition Urges Louisiana to Lead, Not Litigate

HOUMA, La. (press release) – Marc Ehrhardt, executive director of the Grow Louisiana Coalition, addressed members of the South Central Industrial Association (SCIA) during the organization’s May luncheon and called for an end to the dozens of coastal lawsuits that jeopardize energy jobs and Louisiana’s economic future.

His remarks come just weeks after a Plaquemines Parish jury issued a $745 million verdict against Chevron for oil and gas operations that were legal and permitted at the time. Ehrhardt warned members that this verdict is the latest action in a troubling trend.

“Trial lawyers came for our cars, and we have some of the highest auto insurance rates in the country. They’ve come for our houses and property insurance is hard to come by. Now with the coastal lawsuits and the verdict in Plaquemines Parish, they are coming for our jobs,” Ehrhardt said.

“If we allow what happened in Plaquemines Parish to happen in other parishes, we are risking well-paid, stable jobs that fuel communities and help keep Louisiana competitive globally,” Ehrhardt told the crowd of business leaders representing over 250 companies and 200,000 employees in the oil, gas and marine industries.

Louisiana’s energy industry powers 25% of the state’s economy, contributes nearly $78 billion in economic output and supports more than 306,000 jobs through direct, indirect or induced employment. The Bayou Region alone is home to over 62,000 energy workers, generating $4.7 billion in earnings and more than $145 million in local tax revenue.

“The Bayou Region is the working coast. These lawsuits aren’t just targeting energy companies, they’re targeting the economic engine of this state, costing our schools tax revenue and jeopardizing the future of working families with well-paid industry livelihoods,” Ehrhardt said.

A 2019 Pelican Institute study found that coastal lawsuits cost Louisiana up to $113 million annually — dollars that could go to education, infrastructure and local services.

President Trump recently issued an executive order on “Protecting American Energy from State Overreach,” which calls on states to stop lawsuits, excessive fines and retroactive penalties that obstruct energy production and threaten American jobs. Ehrhardt stated that Louisiana now ranks among states like California, Vermont and New York in creating hostile business environments for energy producers.

According to Ehrhardt, business leaders and citizens can contact their elected officials and demand that Louisiana put an end to frivolous coastal lawsuits and create a fair, business-friendly environment for Louisiana’s energy industry.

“Louisiana’s energy producers are the number one private investors in our coast. We don’t need to sue them to support restoration, they’re already doing it. Every dollar spent on lawsuits is a dollar not spent on progress,” Ehrhardt said. “Louisiana must lead, not litigate. We can’t move forward if we’re stuck fighting yesterday’s battles. This isn’t just an industry issue. This is a Louisiana issue.”

Grow Louisiana Coalition supports an “all-of-the-above” energy strategy that encourages both traditional and emerging energy sectors while reinforcing Louisiana’s legal and regulatory stability.

ABOUT GROW LOUISIANA COALITION

With more than 110,000 supporters, the mission of the Grow Louisiana Coalition is to raise awareness of and to rally support behind the state’s energy industry in order to create a viable future for its citizens. More information is available at www.GrowLouisianaCoalition.com.