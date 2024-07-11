Groups to Create Network of Stormwater Detection Sensors

NEW ORLEANS — United Way of Southeast Louisiana, Verizon and Hyfi have partnered on a program to install stormwater sensors throughout Greater New Orleans. The devices are designed to provide real-time information about flood conditions throughout the city during high-water events.

There are at least 20 devices that will be installed across the metro area. They will be placed in areas where rising stormwater is most likely to have a negative impact.

The technology was created by Hyfi, winner of Verizon’s 2022 Inaugural Climate Resilience Prize competition. The company, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, manufactures equipment that it said will provide “high-resolution water level data to help stormwater managers, first responders, and the public respond to floods in real-time.” It can be used to create a map that shows flood conditions throughout the city. New Orleans is the first national market to test it.

The tech, which will connect to Verizon’s cellular network, is designed to help communities make informed decisions and stay safe during emergencies.

Hyfi’s sensors keep track of rising and falling water levels on roadways and waterways by using technology similar to what is used in adaptive cruise control systems in cars. The data is shared over wireless networks to various devices via text message, emails and phone calls — and through apps.

Representatives of UWSELA, Verizon and Hyfi will talk about the sensor’s functionality, benefits, and rollout plan at two community information sessions on Thursday, July 18. The first is at noon at the United Way’s Prosperity Center in New Orleans East (8324 Morrison Road) and the second will take place at 5 p.m. at the J. Wayne Leonard Prosperity Center (2401 Canal Street).

A map of sensor locations will be shared at the press conference.