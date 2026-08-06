Groundwork New Orleans Receives $10K Racial Equity Grant

NEW ORLEANS – Groundwork New Orleans has received a $10,000 grant from the Greater New Orleans Foundation’s Racial Equity Fund to support its youth development, environmental improvement and neighborhood resilience programs.

Groundwork announced the award Aug. 6, saying the funding will support its work to empower young people, revitalize green spaces and partner with residents on projects intended to improve environmental health and neighborhood resilience.

Groundwork New Orleans Environmental Projects Build Workforce Skills

Groundwork New Orleans combines environmental projects with workforce development, employing young people to install and maintain green infrastructure across the city. Its projects have included rain gardens along Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, a stormwater park beneath the Claiborne Avenue overpass, solar-powered emergency infrastructure and neighborhood projects using bioswales, permeable pavement and tree planting to reduce flooding and urban heat.

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The nonprofit combines environmental projects with workforce development. Its Green Team program provides employment and training opportunities for high school-age youth, while its Ground CREW program provides young adults with paid, hands-on training in green infrastructure, including rain gardens, bioswales, drainage improvements and solar projects.

Groundwork New Orleans has worked in the city since 2006, implementing neighborhood projects designed to reduce stormwater impacts, restore ecosystems and improve public spaces while providing youth with job and life-skills training.

The organization previously received funding through the Greater New Orleans Foundation’s Greater Together Fund for Racial Equity, which was launched in 2020. The foundation said in 2025 that it had distributed more than $3.3 million through the fund to nonprofits working to advance racial equity and build wealth in the Black community.

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The latest award follows another recent grant involving the two organizations. In July, Groundwork New Orleans was selected as one of nine nonprofits receiving funding through New Orleans’ 2026-27 Tree Planting Grant program, which is administered by the Greater New Orleans Foundation. The city awarded a combined $146,500 through the program to support tree planting on public property as part of its goal of planting 40,000 trees by 2030.