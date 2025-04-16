Groundwork New Orleans Empowers Locals Through Skills Development

NEW ORLEANS – Groundwork New Orleans (GWNO) is one of those organizations that quietly and persistently engages residents, volunteers, businesses, and local organizations to make a real difference. Established in 2006 as part of the national Groundwork USA network, GWNO focuses on revitalizing neighborhoods through community-based projects that enhance quality of life, promote sustainability, and foster economic and social well-being.

Groundworks New Orleans’ Executive Director is Todd Reynolds, a seasoned educator and community advocate, leads the organizations two workforce development programs aimed at equipping young people with practical skills in infrastructure and environmental stewardship.

“We are an environmental youth force development training agency with partnerships with other organizations to create urban reforestation and urban agriculture projects,” said Reynolds. “These projects not only relate to Louisiana storm water management and solar installations, but they help students learn new skills.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 20% of construction workers are aged 55 or older, indicating a looming workforce gap in the construction and infrastructure sectors. By providing training and real-world experience, GWNO helps prepare the next generation to fill these critical roles.

The Green Team

This program engages youth aged 14–18 in paid job training focused on green infrastructure maintenance, community engagement, native planting, and climate action. Participants gain hands-on experience while contributing to community projects.

“We work with nearly every high school after school and weekend environmental stewardship,” Reynolds said. “We empower folks to take action.”​

The Ground CREW (Climate Resilience Environmental Workforce)

The Ground CREW is a fee-for-service apprenticeship program employing young adults aged 18–25 to install green infrastructure such as rain gardens, bioswales, and solar structures. Participants receive hands-on training and are paid a fair wage, contributing to tangible community assets.

“These programs get more folks trained and employed. They’ve been with me for a minimum of 4 years. It takes time to grow this level of skill,” said Reynolds.​

Vision to Reality (V2R) Stormwater Park

This transformative project is converting a previously swampy plot of land beneath a highway overpass into a resilience hub and community gathering space. The park features green space, walking paths, and a bioswale capable of capturing 68,500 gallons of stormwater during precipitation events, thereby improving flooding conditions in surrounding neighborhoods.

The park also offers shade structures and safer pedestrian infrastructure, enhancing air quality and providing a cool space during hot summer months. For every dollar invested, the park is projected to yield $7.68 in health, social, and environmental benefits.​

Touro Street Project

Funded by a Climate Preparedness and Land Restoration Grant, this initiative involves planting 36 mature trees and installing 36 bioswales to improve stormwater management and reduce flooding in areas lacking adequate drainage infrastructure. The project also includes the installation of a Solar Powered Eco Bench, which collects local weather conditions and utilizes pervious pavement and vegetation to capture and filter stormwater.​

Gentilly Beehive Microgrid

In collaboration with the Footprint Project and NET Gentilly Charter School, GWNO is enhancing community resilience by integrating stationary solar and battery storage systems with mobile solar trailers. These trailers can be deployed during emergencies to provide backup power where it’s most needed, serving as a model for layered community resilience strategies.​

Earth Lab in the Lower Ninth Ward

This green infrastructure demonstration site features a green roof, bioswale, pervious pavement, flow-through planters, and rain barrels. The project includes educational workshops and an environmental education program for high school-aged youth, fostering environmental stewardship and practical skills in green infrastructure.​

O.C. Haley Boulevard Rain Gardens

Initially installed in 2006, these eight rain gardens divert stormwater from the municipal drainage system, supporting urban habitat restoration and improving water quality in Lake Pontchartrain. The gardens serve as service-learning sites for students and the community, educating participants on green technology and stormwater management alternatives.​

New Orleans Green Infrastructure Map

With the support of Groundwork USA, GWNO led a multi-year effort to develop a public infrastructure dashboard that visualizes the collective impact of more than two dozen grassroots organizations. The finalized New Orleans Green Infrastructure map shows the infrastructure type and location, block by block, along with details about the organizations collaborating on the projection. Additional layers on the dashboard include historic redlining maps, heat projections, flood models, and other social, environmental, and health indicators. Combined, this is a powerful tracking tool and a platform for deciding where to prioritize future projects to have the biggest impact.

Navigating Funding Challenges

Despite its impactful work, GWNO faces financial hurdles. The organization recently lost $72,000 in EPA grants due to federal funding cuts, affecting its capacity to onboard new participants.

“We have 40-60 new participants across programs but have not been able to bring them on this season due to the cuts,” Reynolds said. “But we will find ways to get these projects funded regardless of the federal situation.”

Reynolds holds a Master of Science in Community Economic Development and previously served as the principal of The NET Charter High School in New Orleans. During his tenure, he played a significant role in expanding the school’s network by guiding the development and implementation of three satellite schools specifically designed to support at-risk and out-of-school youth across multiple locations in the city.

Reynolds’ experience as a principal and dean has been instrumental in his current role at GWNO.​

“Whether it’s new trees, a rain garden, or new green space, the benefits of these infrastructure installations not only mitigate heat and flooding, but also provide multiple economic, social, and health benefits to communities, including better air and water quality, recreational opportunities, increased biodiversity, and reduced cost of storm damage,” said Reynolds.