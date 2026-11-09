Groundwork New Orleans Adds Hollygrove Solar

NEW ORLEANS — A community garden in Hollygrove is getting solar power, cooling fans and a more accessible entrance, with young New Orleans workers helping bring the improvements to life. Groundwork New Orleans is expanding the Hollygrove Community Stormwater Garden into a gathering place where residents can find relief from the heat, connect with neighbors and, eventually, have access to a neighborhood resource during power outages.

The improvements bring new uses to a garden in one of New Orleans’ low-lying neighborhoods, where stormwater runoff and drainage challenges have long contributed to flooding concerns. Along with helping manage rainwater, the garden is being developed as a place where residents can spend time outdoors while young workers gain experience building and maintaining green infrastructure.

Two 450-watt solar panels, with a combined rated generating capacity of 900 watts, are being installed to help power outdoor cooling fans and other small electrical needs. The system will also have connection ports for additional panels, allowing Groundwork New Orleans to expand its solar capacity in the future.

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Groundwork New Orleans intends for the solar system to help the garden serve as a neighborhood resource during power outages.

Community Improvements and Workforce Training

Beneath the garden’s shade structure, new outdoor fans are being installed to make hot New Orleans days more comfortable for residents, volunteers and visitors. Workers are also building an ADA-accessible entrance ramp to make the space easier for more people to enjoy.

The work is being carried out by the Groundwork New Orleans Ground CREW (Creating a Resilient Environmental Workforce), a paid workforce development program for young adults ages 19 to 25. As they improve the garden, participants are putting their training to work in solar infrastructure, electrical installation support, carpentry and sustainable construction, gaining experience that can help prepare them for jobs in those fields.

“We are not training in a classroom, we are training on actual green infrastructure, solar and reforestation projects. We’re leaving assets in communities,” said Todd Reynolds, executive director of Groundwork New Orleans. “We’re basically training folks to be able to be at the forefront of the Green movement and to be able to earn high-wage, real employment. Not only training them, but helping them develop as young men and young women.”

Rather than focusing on short-term certification programs, Ground CREW emphasizes sustained employment and hands-on training, allowing participants to build their resumes while developing infrastructure that benefits local neighborhoods.

Groundwork New Orleans also works closely with community organizations and is working with the Hollygrove Neighbors Association on these resiliency improvements.

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“Our biggest strength is our partnerships with our community folks. I can be called in, but they really know the history of their neighborhood and what’s going on in their communities,” Reynolds said.

The Hollygrove project is nearing completion but Groundwork New Orleans as not announced a specific completion date.

Previous Groundwork New Orleans Projects

The Hollygrove improvements follow a similar effort on North Claiborne Avenue, where Groundwork New Orleans opened the Vision 2 Reality Stormwater Management Park in September 2025. The organization invested more than $400,000 to develop a green space with a bioswale, solar-powered charging stations, cooling fans and other amenities. Ground CREW members completed 99% of the construction work, giving participants a direct role in building a neighborhood resource.

Groundwork New Orleans is also working on a Touro Street project that will incorporate a solar-powered gazebo, native plantings and bioswales designed to capture stormwater and help reduce neighborhood flooding.

Groundwork New Orleans received a $10,000 grant from the Greater New Orleans Foundation’s Racial Equity Fund in August 2026 to support its youth development, environmental improvement and neighborhood resilience programs.

Founded in 2006, Groundwork New Orleans is part of the national Groundwork USA network, which supports community-based environmental improvements and workforce development.