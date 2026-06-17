Groundbreaking Marks New Orleans East Hospital Expansion

NEW ORLEANS – On June 16, LCMC Health celebrated the groundbreaking of a major behavioral health expansion at New Orleans East Hospital (NOEH), marking a significant investment in mental healthcare access for residents of New Orleans East, Gentilly, the Lower 9th Ward and neighboring communities.

The project will create the first inpatient behavioral health unit at New Orleans East Hospital since the hospital opened in 2014, expanding access to critical mental health services in an area that has long faced barriers to behavioral healthcare.

The expansion reflects LCMC Health’s ongoing commitment to addressing growing community needs and strengthening the healthcare infrastructure serving eastern New Orleans.

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“Caring for a community means addressing both physical and behavioral health needs,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health. “By expanding inpatient behavioral health services at New Orleans East Hospital, we are strengthening access to care and helping ensure patients can receive support closer to home.”

Dr. Takeisha Davis, President & CEO, New Orleans East Hospital & Mayor Helena Moreno, City of New Orleans prepare for the “wall breaking” ceremony for the New Orleans East Hospital new Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit. Photo provided by New Orleans East Hospital.

New Orleans East Hospital – Addressing the Gap in Care

The project comes at a time when behavioral health needs continue to rise across Louisiana and the New Orleans region. Louisiana ranks among the lowest states in the nation for access to mental healthcare, while more than 330,000 adults statewide experience a serious mental illness each year. Despite the need, more than half do not receive treatment.

For residents of New Orleans East, Gentilly and the Lower 9th Ward, access challenges are even more pronounced. More than 120,000 residents live in communities that currently have no inpatient behavioral health facility east of the Industrial Canal, often requiring patients and families to travel significant distances during times of crisis.

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“Behavioral health needs continue to grow throughout our community, and too many individuals and families struggle to find timely access to care,” said Dr. Takeisha Davis, President and CEO of New Orleans East Hospital. “This expansion will help close a longstanding gap in care, ensuring patients can access specialized behavioral health services closer to home while remaining connected to their support systems, loved ones and community resources.”

The new inpatient behavioral health unit will provide specialized care for patients experiencing mental health crises and other behavioral health conditions, helping address a critical shortage of inpatient psychiatric services across the region. The unit is designed to provide a safe, healing environment focused on comprehensive, patient-centered treatment and recovery.

“Strong communities depend on healthy people, and that includes access to quality mental healthcare,” said Mayor Helena Moreno. ““My administration is committed to making sure every neighborhood has the resources families need to thrive. Expanding behavioral health services in New Orleans East will reduce barriers to care and strengthen the long-term health of our community. I thank LCMC Health and New Orleans East Hospital for their partnership in making this important investment possible.”

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The project will also help address increasing demand for behavioral health services throughout the Greater New Orleans area. Emergency department visits related to psychiatric crises have risen significantly in recent years, placing additional strain on hospitals and highlighting the need for dedicated inpatient behavioral health capacity.

Construction is expected to begin immediately following the groundbreaking, representing another milestone in LCMC Health’s commitment to improving healthcare access and investing in the long-term health of the communities it serves throughout the Greater New Orleans region.