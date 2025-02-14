$500M Facility in Jefferson Parish First in U.S. to Manufacture EV Battery Materials

WAGGAMAN, La. (press release) – The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO), in coordination with Jefferson Parish, Cornerstone Energy Park, and Gray Construction, celebrated the groundbreaking of a $500 million manufacturing facility in Jefferson Parish on Thursday. Located in Cornerstone Energy Park, UBE C1 Chemicals America, Inc. (UCCA) will create the first reliable domestic U.S. supply of dimethyl carbonate (DMC) and ethyl methyl carbonate (EMC), critical components of rechargeable lithium-ion battery and semiconductor manufacturing processes used in a variety of products, including electric vehicles (EV).

The UBE project, which received final approval in November 2024 from the Jefferson Parish Council, is estimated to create 50-60 new, full-time, skilled positions in Jefferson Parish and over 400 temporary construction jobs during construction of the facility. Construction on the UBE project is scheduled to begin in 2025 with operations projected in 2027.

“UBE’s proprietary nitrite process, which we have been developing since the 1970s, enables us to realize a very limited environmental impact and much fewer by-products compared to other existing plants and processes, particularly in mainland China,” said Masato Izumihara, president and representative director of UBE. “This manufacturing facility will be UBE’s first large-scale chemical facility in the United States and CEP offers not only a strategic location, but Cornerstone Chemical Company, LLC, also offers raw materials needed for manufacturing, an abundant labor force and competitive logistic capabilities.”

- Sponsors -

“This project strengthens our position as a destination for high-impact foreign direct investment and innovation,” said JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna. “UBE’s investment and capabilities align with JEDCO’s efforts to generate quality jobs and opportunities in clean and emerging energy sectors. UBE’s investment in our community signals that Jefferson Parish can be a key player in this global industry. We are proud to support UBE’s project in Jefferson Parish and look forward to the significant economic impact it will have on our community.”

The project will bolster the U.S. supply chain for the lithium-ion batteries essential to the manufacturing of electric and hybrid vehicles, as well as the semiconductors vital to widely used electronic devices and to advances in computing, communications, healthcare, transportation, renewable energy, and countless other fields. The DMC will be produced using UBE’s proprietary process, which is a more efficient production method that results in fewer byproducts.

“At Cornerstone Energy Park we are focused on transitioning our site for the future. To modernize and grow sustainably, we have sought business partners like UBE who align with our focus on and commitment to safety, health and the environment. Today marks an important step in Cornerstone’s modernization efforts and long-term goal of establishing a world-class energy park in Southern Louisiana. The UBE project represents the first of its kind advanced manufacturing project that will supply materials critical to a green future. It also reinforces Cornerstone Energy Park and Jefferson Parish as a leading location for future energy projects,” said Cornerstone Chemical Company, LLC CEO Matt Sokol.

To secure the project, the state of Louisiana offered a competitive incentives package that includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart. The company is also expected to participate in Louisiana’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs. JEDCO also worked closely with both Cornerstone Energy Park and the Jefferson Parish Council to support the next steps of this project.

“This project helps us take another pivotal step towards enhancing the Jefferson Parish economy and reinforcing our role as a global player in the emerging energy cluster,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “As we celebrate our Bicentennial, this is yet another testament to the extensive economic advancement our region has experienced over the last 200 years. We are proud to welcome UBE to Jefferson Parish and look forward to supporting this project long-term.”

UBE Corporation has been a global supplier for more than 120 years and has over 30 years of safe manufacturing experience. Through its 100% U.S. subsidiary, UBE C1 Chemicals America, Inc. (UCCA), UBE will construct and manage the Waggaman facility with the same commitment to safety and sustainability. Further, UBE values Cornerstone Energy Park’s commitment to transparent operations, local hiring, local purchasing, and community investment, and plans to further that commitment in all aspects of construction and facility operations.

- Sponsors -

“This transformative investment in Jefferson Parish will provide significant opportunities for our residents, highlighting our commitment to economic growth and workforce development,” said District 3 Councilman Byron Lee. “UBE’s decision to build here demonstrates the strength of our community, our workforce, and our ability to attract industry leaders. I look forward to seeing the long-term benefits this project will bring to District 3 and beyond.”

“This $500 million investment reinforces Louisiana’s leadership in the electric vehicle battery components supply chain, and is another win for southeast Louisiana’s manufacturing workforce, which is second to none,” LED Secretary Susan Bonnett Bourgeois said. “This decision by UBE Corporation is a vote of confidence from the global marketplace in Louisiana’s strategic location, rich natural resources and skilled workers.”

“UBE’s investment is a game-changer for both Louisiana and the U.S. energy supply chain,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “By establishing the nation’s first domestic production of these critical EV battery components, UBE is strengthening American manufacturing while creating high-quality jobs in Jefferson Parish. This project is another milestone in the region’s leadership in future energy solutions.”