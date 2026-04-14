GRETNA, La (press release) – The City of Gretna announced the May 1 start of a major renovation to enhance Downtown Gretna’s central gathering space, the Gretna Marketplace, transforming aging infrastructure and creating a more inviting space to showcase local vendors and community events.

“The Gretna Marketplace is truly the heart of our downtown,” said Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant. “It’s where the Saturday farmers’ market occurs. It’s where families gather, where small businesses grow and where our community comes together to celebrate events throughout the year. The upgrades we are making will allow us to preserve everything people love about this space while building something even better for the future.”

Because the project is expected to take approximately four to six months, Gretna Fest will be disrupted for 2026 and then improved in 2027 by the newly renovated marketplace.

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Gretna Fest host Gretna Economic Development Association (GEDA) worked in conjunction with the city on a creative solution to ensure Gretna-Fest-level fun can still happen downtown around the construction, and Jefferson Parish District #1 Councilman Tim Kerner Jr. committed renewed funding for the future viability of Gretna Fest. Beginning in 2027, the festival will return to its traditional three-day format with its main gate entrance in the newly renovated marketplace.

“We know how much Gretna Fest means to the community,” said Renee Ferrera, GEDA board president. “That’s why we’re in agreement with the city of Gretna that we need to allow time for the marketplace construction project to be completed and come back next year with the best Gretna Fest ever.”

For safety, the marketplace will be completely inaccessible during construction. City officials stressed, however, that they are working closely with the construction team to minimize impacts and plan for disruptions.

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“We want residents and our business community to know we are committed to keeping downtown active during construction,” said Constant. “This is a short-term inconvenience that will deliver long-term benefits for everyone who lives, works and visits here.”

In place of the traditional three-day festival, the city and GEDA will launch Gretna Festin’, an expanded Friday night concert series that will bring Gretna Fest–level entertainment to downtown Gretna over multiple weeks in October. More details on these plans will be released over the coming months.

“Gretna Fest is part of our identity, and we weren’t going to let a year go by without capturing that spirit,” said Ferrera. “Gretna Festin’ will give residents and visitors a chance to enjoy great music, food and community while the City completes the Marketplace renovations.”

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Upon completion, the City will host a grand reopening and unveiling celebration for the newly renovated Marketplace.

“When this project is finished, every event we host here — from our weekly farmers markets to Gretna Fest — will be better,” said Mayor Constant. “We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back to a space that reflects the pride and energy of Gretna.”