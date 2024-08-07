Greenfield Louisiana Pulls the Plug on Project Slated to Bring Economic Development to St. John Parish

WALLACE, La. (press release) – Greenfield Louisiana, LLC, a leader in agricultural infrastructure, has announced it is halting plans for its $800 million grain export facility in Wallace, La.

Originally filed with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2021, the Wallace Grain Export Facility was poised to deliver significant social and economic benefits to the local community and serve as a critical link between American farmers along the Mississippi River and global markets. The facility would have been the first new grain export hub built in the U.S. in decades and the most advanced of its kind, with an annual throughput capacity of 11 million tons. It was anticipated to generate over 1,000 construction jobs and more than 300 permanent positions, while also contributing approximately $300 million in state tax revenue.

Despite typically approving similar projects within six months, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has continually extended the review process for the Wallace Grain Export Facility, which has been pending for nearly three years. Just last week, the Corps extended its decision timeline to March 2025, marking the fifth delay in the past 18 months and reversing earlier commitments to expedite the review.

“This grain facility would have been environmentally sound and brought hundreds of high paying jobs to St. John Parish. After years of delay—it’s despicable that the Corps of Engineers had additional delays with this project—choosing to adhere to special interest groups and wealthy plantation owners instead of hardworking Louisianans. Louisiana is ready to move past our days of listening to plantation owners, but it seems our federal government is not,” said Governor Jeff Landry in a press release.

Lynda Van Davis, Esq., Counsel and Head of External Affairs for Greenfield. “Today is a disappointing day for Wallace and all of Louisiana. This setback impacts farmers along the Mississippi, local youth seeking meaningful employment, and businesses on the West Bank looking for economic growth. As a descendant of the area, I’m disheartened that a few special interest groups, many from outside the state, have hindered the opportunities for future generations in St. John.

“Prolonged delays have stalled this project as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has prioritized these external interests over the voices of our community. Unfortunately, we find ourselves no closer to a resolution than when we first applied for permits three years ago. The continuous delays and shifting deadlines have made the project untenable, resulting in a loss for our local communities.

“We must question: if a national company with a state-of-the-art export facility designed to hire locals can’t move forward in Louisiana, who can? The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality granted Greenfield a ‘minor source’ air permit in August 2020, with environmental impacts comparable to a hospital. Why has this project been held up for so long?

“This decision was incredibly difficult. We have exhausted every effort to advance this project because we believe in this community. We are profoundly grateful for the support we’ve received from Wallace and hope to find future opportunities to work together to drive positive change in the region.”