Green Fuels & LED Announce $110 Million Facility Investment

ACADIA PARISH, La. – Green Fuels Operating PC (GFO) announced it will invest $110 million to transform the historic Evangeline Processing Facility in Acadia Parish into a Net Zero Emissions Technology (NZET) refinery. The company is expected to create 60 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of $80,000, more than 80% higher than the parish average wage.

In addition to Green Fuels deploying its NZET technology at the shuttered Acadiana facility, which first opened in 1957, GFO plans to develop a 20,000 barrel-per-day refining unit dedicated to producing marine-grade diesel and bunker fuel. The existing facility located in the unincorporated community of Evangeline is outfitted with 15 storage tanks that have a total capacity exceeding 350,000 barrels, and will remain operational while the new GFO refining unit is developed.

“Under Louisiana’s ‘all of the above’ energy strategy, it is critical that we keep pace with the changing needs of the industry, including reopening and reenergizing legacy operations like Canal Companies with technology-driven strategies,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “GFO’s innovative NZET technology does just that, and their decision to modernize this historic facility shows that Louisiana is positioned to win, diversifying our thriving energy sector and keeping us a leader in U.S. energy production.”

- Sponsors -

The company plans to upgrade the facility to support the production of sustainable marine fuels and house a full-scale waste and brine water treatment system. It will also source local crude to support regional producers alongside feedstock delivered via pipeline and barge.

“America’s energy independence requires more than just drilling — it demands that we refine our own oil here at home rather than shipping it overseas only to buy back finished fuels at premium prices,” GFO CEO Derek Williamson said. “Our revolutionary NZET refining technology solves the 150-year-old problem of refinery emissions, enabling us to build clean refineries in the communities where oil is produced, creating local jobs and energy security.”

GFO expects to start construction at its first Louisiana location in November and complete the project in May 2026. Once completed, the company said the upgraded facility will further position it as a leader in low-carbon energy production.

“We are thrilled to welcome Green Fuels to Acadia Parish, and we’re excited that their arrival will bring good-paying jobs for our residents,” Acadia Police Jury President Beau Petitjean said. “This facility has a long history in Acadia Parish, and seeing new investment in a legacy industrial refinery is a testament to the strength of our community and the potential for new development.”

“Green Fuels Operating’s $110 million investment is a game-changer for Acadia Parish,” Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development President & CEO Elizabeth I. Miller said. “This project brings together innovation, sustainability, and economic opportunity in a way that honors our energy legacy while forging a bold path forward. We’re proud to see this kind of forward-thinking development choosing Acadia Parish — creating quality jobs, revitalizing a historic asset, and reinforcing our position as a hub for cutting-edge energy solutions.”

To win the project in Acadia Parish, LED offered a competitive incentive project, including the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.

- Sponsors -

“We’re thrilled to see this significant investment coming to Acadia Parish, revitalizing a historic facility while bringing next-generation energy technology to our region,” One Acadiana President and CEO Troy Wayman said. “GFO’s investment is a perfect example of how Acadiana’s energy legacy and future are deeply connected. This project strengthens our local workforce, supports regional producers, and demonstrates how innovation and legacy can work together to drive real economic impact for Acadiana.”

Register LEDFastStartRecruiting to be notified about Green Fuels Operating job opportunities, hiring events and news updates.

About Green Fuels Operating

Green Fuels Operating is an Oklahoma based company and is the global leader in net-zero emissions fuel production. Its proven, patented NZET system revolutionizes oil refining with its odor-free clean refining technology, becoming the world’s leader in low-cost, environmentally responsible hydrocarbon processing solutions. GFO facilities produce locally-needed supplies of sustainable fuels, including diesel, jet fuel, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), marine-grade bunker fuels, road and roof asphalt binders, positioning it as a leader in low-carbon energy production.

About LED

Louisiana Economic Development is responsible for driving capital investment, job creation and economic opportunity for the people of Louisiana and employers of all sizes. Explore how LED is positioning Louisiana to win at OpportunityLouisiana.com.