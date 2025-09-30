Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Names Board Member

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation announced New Orleans native and NBA official Mitchell Ervin has been selected to join its Board of Directors. Ervin was nominated and approved by the board this Fall and brings a wealth of expertise to support the Sports Foundation’s mission of attracting and managing major sporting events that create economic impact and positive media opportunities for the State of Louisiana and the greater New Orleans area.

Mitchell Ervin is an official for the National Basketball Association where he has officiated 430 regular-season games and eight playoff games in eight seasons. He made his debut as a playoff official in the 2021-22 season. Before joining the NBA, Ervin officiated in the NBA G League for four years, working the playoffs and Finals in 2014 and 2015. He refereed the 2014 NBA G League All-Star Game in his hometown of New Orleans.

Ervin started his career as an events coordinator intern at the Sports Foundation in 2002. He returns to the organization’s board with more than 20 years of experience working in the sports industry, including eight years of collegiate officiating experience, with stints in the Big 12 and Conference USA, and recruiting experience at the sports representation firm Sports West Football.

Ervin graduated with a dual bachelor’s degree in Sport Management and Exercise Physiology from the University of New Orleans, where he was a walk-on member of the 1997-98 basketball team and a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.

“We’re pleased that Mitchell is returning to the Sports Foundation, this time as a member of our Board of Directors,” said Jay Cicero, President & CEO for the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation. “With more than 20 years of experience working in the sports industry, he will be a great addition to our Board, as we continue our mission of bidding upon and managing major sporting events to boost our state and region’s economy. We look forward to working with him.”

To learn more about the Sports Foundation’s Board of Directors, visit www.gnosports.com/board.

About the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation

Organized in August 1988, the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation (Sports Foundation) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to attract and manage sporting events that have a positive economic impact on Louisiana and the Greater New Orleans area. Throughout its 37-year history, the Sports Foundation has hosted and been awarded hundreds of events and turned an overall $50 million public investment into more than $4.2 billion in economic impact for the State of Louisiana and the Greater New Orleans area.