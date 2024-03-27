Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Announces New Board Members

NEW ORLEANS – The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation has announced the addition of Anna Sumas and Endya Delpit to its board of the directors. They will support the foundation’s mission of attracting and managing major sporting events to the greater New Orleans area.

Sumas is the senior director of sales for the House of Blues and Filmore and a sales and marketing specialist at Live Nation Entertainment. She brings experience from previous roles at W Hotels, W New Orleans-French Quarter Hotel and Starwood Hotels & Resorts. In her current role, she develops strategies for special events with annual revenues exceeding $4 million as part of Live Nation, a live event and ticketing company.

Delpit began working for Entergy in 2001 in the litigation group but left after her family was displaced by Hurricane Katrina. Then she worked at ExxonMobil, where she handled commercial transactions and served on the pro bono committee. In 2017, she rejoined Entergy and now serves as assistant general counsel. She has also worked closely with Entergy’s innovation efforts and as the advisor to the company’s leadership regarding political contributions.

The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation is a nonprofit corporation governed by a board of directors, which supervises and advises business affairs and various activities of the foundation. The board is comprised of community leaders, industry experts and supporters of the foundation’s mission.