Greater New Orleans Jobs Report Reveals Industry Surges and Opportunities

NEW ORLEANS - Greater New Orleans, Inc. (GNO, Inc.) and Bank of America released the 2024 Greater New Orleans Jobs Report, offering a comprehensive analysis of the region’s workforce landscape. Now in its sixth year, the report identifies high-demand occupations, pinpoints key areas of industry growth, and serves as a foundational resource for aligning education, training, and economic development efforts across Southeast Louisiana.

“The 2024 Jobs Report affirms that Greater New Orleans has substantial job growth potential. Moreover, the new digital format of the report will make it much easier for residents to participate in that growth,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of GNO, Inc. “From digital media to healthcare, the region is seeing strong demand across sectors that offer high wages and long-term opportunity. The report – and the interactive dashboard – ensures that local partners have the tools to build a workforce to match the economic moment.”

According to the report, the greater New Orleans region’s economy is becoming more diverse with legacy and emerging industry sectors undergoing transformations which leads to novel career opportunities. Within this diversity, five core industry clusters have emerged: advanced manufacturing, digital media, energy, healthcare, and trade & logistics. While legacy sectors like energy and tourism remain influential, other industries—especially healthcare and digital media—have become powerful growth engines.

Healthcare has become one of the region’s fastest-growing sectors, with employment increasing by 16.2% between 2014 and 2024. The sector now supports more than 84,000 jobs and contributes $9 billion to the regional economy. Major employers include Ochsner Health, LCMC Health, University Medical Center, and West Jefferson Medical Center.

Digital media has surged ahead, showing a 51.8% employment increase from 2014 to 2024, far outpacing the national rate. This growth stems from a blend of startups, gaming studios, software firms, and digital content creators. While wages in this sector are 64% below the national average, the greater New Orleans region remains attractive due to its low cost of living and creative environment. Key employers include Cint, Procore, Barrister Global Services, and Ardent Services. The sector benefits from tech incentives, a growing talent pool, and a strong innovation culture.

The energy sector, though historically dominant, is undergoing a significant shift. Employment has dropped by 29.8% over the past decade, reflecting global transitions in energy consumption. However, it still produces $18.1 billion in Gross Regional Product (GRP). Major players like Entergy, Hornbeck Offshore Services, Wartsila North America, and CenTrio Energy are now steering toward more sustainable energy sources.

Advanced manufacturing experienced a 5.2% employment decline from 2014 to 2024, yet it remains vital, contributing $2.1 billion to GRP. The sector’s high average earnings of $105,875 and connections to aerospace and defense support its resilience. Major employers include Lockheed Martin, Intralox, Pellerin Milnor Corporation, and Kongsberg Maritime.

Trade and logistics continue to play a crucial role, with the region leveraging port infrastructure, intermodal transport, and expanding air cargo operations. Despite a slight employment dip of 1.7% over the past decade, the sector maintains a $708.9 million footprint. Anchors include the Port of New Orleans, Louis Armstrong International Airport, and regional rail networks.

Labor force participation in the greater New Orleans region stands at 61.0%, above the state average but below national levels. The unemployment rate rose to 4.4% in 2024, up from 3.6% in 2023. The region also sees a higher education degree attainment rate of 39.5% for bachelor’s degrees or higher which is leading the state but still trailing national benchmarks.

Key Insights from the 2024 Report According to GNO, Inc. Include:

Sustained growth in high-opportunity industries : Digital Media, Education, and Healthcare have all experienced strong job growth since 2014, underscoring their role as economic pillars in the post-pandemic landscape.

: Digital Media, Education, and Healthcare have all experienced strong job growth since 2014, underscoring their role as economic pillars in the post-pandemic landscape. Momentum in occupations for key sectors : Logistics, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Design-related occupations are seeing increased demand, offering pathways to high-wage, high-growth careers.

: Logistics, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Design-related occupations are seeing increased demand, offering pathways to high-wage, high-growth careers. Local talent advantage: Greater New Orleans boasts an abundance of talent in areas such as Business Operations and Management, as well as in the Natural, Medical, and Information Sciences — positioning the region competitively for future innovation and investment.

A few innovative features have been added to the report this year, including access to data on all industries at the 2-digit NAICS code level. The dashboard also now includes an industry-agnostic analysis of all top jobs, to create a more holistic understanding of regional workforce. Users can now also explore Workforce Pipeline Insights, which presents an analysis of talent supply and demand in Southeast Louisiana.

“At Bank of America, we believe that economic opportunity starts with access to the right skills,” said Jonathan Matessino, New Orleans/Baton Rouge President, Bank of America. “That’s why we’re proud to continue our partnership with GNO, Inc. on the Jobs Report — a data-driven guide to help individuals, communities, and employers thrive.”

Over the next year, GNO, Inc. and its partners will use this data to inform public policy, business development, educational programming, and philanthropic investment, helping to build a more resilient, equitable, and opportunity-rich region.